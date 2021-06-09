OPPO holds Service Day tomorrow with offer of discount

Leading global smart device brand OPPO is all set to hold Service Day with myriads of surprise services for the users and fans on Thursday (tomorrow) at all the authorized service centers located throughout the country.

The moment users will enter the centres on OPPO Service Day, they will be served special drink to make them relaxed so that they can open up about the services they need to the staff. In addition to this, OPPO staff at the service centers will be ready to provide users with basic services and new added activities, says a press release.

OPPO users will be able to enjoy special discount on the maintenance expense, ranging from 10-30%. So, it's an exciting opportunity for the users to get their phones thoroughly checked to ensure longevity of their smartphones.

There is something for the buyers as well. Anyone interested in buying phone accessories can enjoy 10% discount while you can have 5% discount on IoT devices on the monthly Service Day.

















