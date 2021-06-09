Malnutrition may reduce workers productivity by 20pc



K.M Abdus Salam, Secretary of Labour and Employment Ministry, attended the event as the chief guest at a partnership agreement signing ceremony between the Department of Labour and GAIN Bangladesh at the conference room of the Department of Labour in the capital on Monday.

Hence it is imperative to give importance to the issue of nutrition safety of workers for implementation of the governments Vision 2021 and 2041 and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speakers said this at a partnership agreement signing ceremony between the Department of Labour and GAIN Bangladesh at the conference room of the Department of Labour in the capital on Monday.

The Department of Labour under the Labour and Employment Ministry with the support of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Switzerland-based institution, organized the event. The project is funded by Kingdom of Netherlands.

The agreement is aimed at increasing the capacity of officials of the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations Institute (IRI), enhancing coordinated cooperation of the Department of Labour regarding intake of nutrition and safe foods and for following certain guideline at trade unions of concerned factories in this regard.

Under the agreement, the Department of Labour and GAIN Bangladesh will jointly work for improving the nutritional status among workers as part of SWAPNO project of GAIN.

They will carry out different activities for raising awareness among different stakeholders working for improving nutrition and work force, exchanging knowledge and information and ensuring professional health and protection.

Besides, GAIN Bangladesh along with the Department of Labour will jointly make training manual, hold training for trainers, raise awareness campaign and hold workshops among workers in this regard.

Goutam Kumar, director general of the Department of Labour; Dr. Rudaba Khondker, country director of GAIN Bangladesh; Md. Abu Ashrif Mahmud, director of the Department of Labour; spoke at the function.

Moniruzzaman Bipul, portfolio lead of GAIN Bangladesh; made a presentation on work force and nutrition on the occasion.

In his address, K.M Abdus Salam said diseases caused by malnutrition reduced the working capacity of workers and financial loss, which hamper our national development. Hence, the government is pledged-bound to face the challenge of malnutrition.

In his presentation, Moniruzzaman Bipul said ensuring necessary nutrition to workers may increase workers productivity upto 20%.

Only anaemia caused by iron deficiency is responsible for reduction of productivity worth 500 crore US Dollars in South Asian countries, he observed.

Under the SWAPNO project, GAIN is working at 21 factories in Dhaka and Chittagong cities. GAIN held training programmes on nutrition and wash among 43,000 workers so far.





