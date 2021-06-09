ABM Azad takes charges as new BPC Chairman



Newly appointed BPC Chairman ABM Azad holds meeting with BPC officials and employees at BPC headquarters in Chattogram on Monday.

ABM Azad held meeting of BPC officials and employees at BPC headquarters in Chattogram on Monday. Earlier BPC issued a circular on his appointment.

A B M Azad, who has been serving as the Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram (additional secretary), was promoted to the post of Secretary and posted as Chairman of the BPC, the state marketing and importing agency of petroleum fuels, under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division of Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.













CHATTOGRAM, June 8: The newly appointed Chairman of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) ABM Azad took charge of BPC recently.ABM Azad held meeting of BPC officials and employees at BPC headquarters in Chattogram on Monday. Earlier BPC issued a circular on his appointment.A B M Azad, who has been serving as the Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram (additional secretary), was promoted to the post of Secretary and posted as Chairman of the BPC, the state marketing and importing agency of petroleum fuels, under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division of Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.