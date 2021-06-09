Inflation eased further to 5.26pc in May

The general point-to-point inflation rate declined slightly last month as it came down by 0.30 percentage point to 5.26 percent.

"The general point-to-point inflation rate in May last came down by 0.30 percentage point to 5.26 percentage point," said Planning Minister MA Mannan Tuesday

The decrease of general point to point inflation in May is good news and "We're happy with that," he added.

The Planning Minister revealed this while briefing reporters after the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting held at the NEC Conference Room, at She-e-Bangla Nagar, in the ccity.

The general point to point inflation rate was 5.56 percentage point in April, 2021.

The BBS data showed that the food inflation declined at 4.87 percent in May from 5.57 percent in the previous month, while the non-food inflation rate, increased slightly to 5.86 percent last month from 5.55 percent in April.























