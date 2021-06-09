Govt to build 30 paddy silos, passes ten Tk 66.51b  projects



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at She-e-Bangla Nagar in city on Tuesday. photo : pid

The cost for 10 projects includes Taka 6,651.34 crore (66.51 billion).

Prime Minister and ECNEC chairperson Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from Gonobhavan attended by cabinet ministers, secretaries and senior planning commission officials held at NEC conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said of the total project cost for 10 projects, Taka 5,219.81 crore will come from the government exchequer, Taka 794.03 crore from organization's own fund, besides Taka 637.50 crore will come as project assistance.

Mannan said initially, 30 steel silos would be built and later the number would be increased. The silos will be constructed at 30 upazilas in 24 districts of all eight divisions of the country.

The Directorate General of Food under the Ministry of Food will implement the silo project They would be completed December 2023.

The silo project would increase government food storage capacity by 1.50 lakh metric tons, use of modern technology in food management keeping the nutrition quality of food grains for two to three years without using pesticides, maintaining quality of stored food grains controlling humidity and temperature and developing a safe and nutritious food management system.

Each silo would having storage capacity of 5,000 metric tons with paddy sorting, drying, humidity controlling and other facilities, incorporating truck and bulk weighing machines, conveying, bucket elevator in the silos among other facilities.

Mannan said the Prime Minister has asked the authorities concerned to build such silos in the southern region such as in Bhola, Patuakhai and Borguna since the production of food grains is on the high in those areas.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting has stressed on continuously conducting dredging of rivers to ensure their navigability and flow of water uninterrupted. She has also laid emphasis on further widening the practice of tissue culture on potato seeds, vegetables and other crops to boost their production.

Referring to enhancing training capacity of BPATC with an additional cost of Taka 348.61 crore, Mannan said the Prime Minister has underscored the need for making the foundation training courses for 10 months instead of 2 to 3 months.

Sheikh Hasina also hoped that high quality researches should be conducted at the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons. The Planning Minister said that the government is likely to conduct a perception survey again to determine the impact of COVID-19.

Mannan said the River port project in Chilmari would boost trade and commerce with the neighboring countries.

Other projects approved in the ECNEC meeting include construction of Nolua-Baherchar bridge over the Pandab-Paira River in Barishal district,upgrading Modhupur-Mymensingh national highway, construction of River port at Chilmari, enhancing training capacity of BPATC, modernization and expansion of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The other projects include protection of right embankment of the River Jamuna near Brahmangram-Hatpachil and adjacent areas under Shahzadpur upazila in Sirajganj and strengthening of Betil Spur-1 and Enayetpur Spur-2, rehabilitation of Tangon barrage, Buri embankment and Bhulli embankment irrigation project in Thakurgaon district, riverbank protection and integrated water control infrastructures, agriculture seed development and expansion through bio technology and erection of Bakhrabad-Meghnaghat-Haripur gas transmission pipeline.















