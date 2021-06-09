Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt to build 30 paddy silos, passes ten Tk 66.51b  projects

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at She-e-Bangla Nagar in city on Tuesday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at She-e-Bangla Nagar in city on Tuesday. photo : pid

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council   (ECNEC) approved 10 projects on Tuesday including a project for building 30 silos across the country at a cost of Taka 1,400.22 crore for paddy drying and storage activities of over 1.50 lakh metric tons.
The cost for 10 projects includes Taka 6,651.34 crore (66.51 billion).
Prime Minister and ECNEC chairperson Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from Gonobhavan attended by cabinet ministers, secretaries and senior planning commission officials held at NEC conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said of the total project   cost for 10 projects, Taka 5,219.81 crore will come from the government exchequer, Taka 794.03 crore from organization's own fund, besides Taka 637.50 crore will come as project assistance.
Mannan said initially, 30 steel silos would be built and later the number would be increased.    The silos will be constructed at 30 upazilas in 24 districts of all eight divisions of the country.
The Directorate General of Food under the Ministry of Food will implement the silo project     They would be completed December 2023.
The silo project would increase government food storage capacity by 1.50 lakh metric tons,      use of modern technology in food management keeping the nutrition quality of food grains for two to three years without using pesticides, maintaining quality of stored food grains controlling humidity and temperature and developing a safe and nutritious food management system.
Each silo would having storage capacity of 5,000 metric tons with paddy sorting, drying, humidity controlling and other facilities, incorporating truck and bulk weighing machines, conveying, bucket elevator in the silos among other facilities.
Mannan said the Prime Minister has asked the authorities concerned to build such silos in the southern region such as in Bhola, Patuakhai and Borguna since the production of food grains is on the high in those areas.
He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting has stressed on continuously conducting dredging of rivers to ensure their navigability and flow of water uninterrupted. She has also laid emphasis on further widening the practice of tissue culture on potato seeds, vegetables and other crops to boost their production.
Referring to enhancing training capacity of BPATC with an additional cost of Taka 348.61 crore, Mannan said the Prime Minister has underscored the need for making the foundation training courses for 10 months instead of 2 to 3 months.
Sheikh Hasina also hoped that high quality researches should be conducted at the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons. The Planning Minister said that the government is likely to conduct a perception survey again to determine the impact of COVID-19.
Mannan said the River port project in Chilmari would boost trade and commerce with the neighboring countries.
Other projects approved in the ECNEC meeting include construction of Nolua-Baherchar bridge over the Pandab-Paira River in Barishal district,upgrading  Modhupur-Mymensingh national highway, construction of River port at Chilmari, enhancing training capacity of BPATC, modernization and expansion of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons.
The other projects include protection of right embankment of the River Jamuna near Brahmangram-Hatpachil and adjacent areas under Shahzadpur upazila in Sirajganj and strengthening of Betil Spur-1 and Enayetpur Spur-2, rehabilitation of Tangon barrage, Buri embankment and Bhulli embankment irrigation project in Thakurgaon district, riverbank protection and integrated water control infrastructures, agriculture seed development and expansion through bio technology and erection of Bakhrabad-Meghnaghat-Haripur gas transmission pipeline.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL holds its 46th Risk Management Committee meeting
BANKING EVENTS
Indian traders demand halting edible oil imports from BD, Nepal
Dhaka, Vienna to start bilateral aviation business
Business America to host 2nd GBS in Dubai
Covid far worse for work than 2008 financial crash: UN
Indonesian firm posts 31pc jump in cement exports to BD, Lanka
Nialco makes debut on CSE SME Platform tomorrow


Latest News
2 sisters die in Sirajganj boat capsize
Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family "terrorist attack"
Pragmatic talks underway, says Chinese envoy
Mongla at great risk of COVID infections
Big-B Initiative to bring more investment to B'desh: Shahriar
Unidentified girl's body recovered in Ashulia
7 die in Khulna hospital corona unit
Minor girl dies in Mirpur wall collapse
Businessman found dead at Kamalapur hotel
80 more cases reported in Noakhali
Most Read News
Struggle for people’s vaccine
Quakes shake Sylhet again
Khelaghar shock Abahani
Bldg owner granted bail
Budget of FY2021-22: Implementation will remain key to success
15 people die of corona in eight districts
Middle-income country by 2024: Achievements and challenges
Canadian Muslim family killed in 'premeditated' truck attack
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft