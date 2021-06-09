HC rejects writ challenging cancellation of Papul’s JS seat

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday summarily rejected a writ petition filed by former independent lawmaker Kazi Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul's sister and a supporter challenging the legality of gazette notification that declared Luxmipur-2 constituency vacant.

Rejecting the writ petition, the HC observed that the constitution disqualifies a convict from remaining a member of parliament, no matter in which country the MP was convicted.

If any court of a sovereign state of the world convicts and sentences a lawmaker of Bangladesh for two years or more in prison for moral turpitude, he/she becomes disqualified to hold the office, the HC said.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kamrul Hossain Mollah rejected the writ petition also saying that the writ petitioners have no locus standi and they are not aggrieved persons.

The writ petition was filed jointly by Shahid's sister Nurun Nahar Begum and Shahadat Hossain, a supporter of his nomination paper on March 15.

Kazi Papul was elected member of parliament as an independent candidate from Luxmipur-2 in the general election held on December 30 in 2018.

A Kuwaiti court on January 28 sentenced Kazi Papul and four others to four years in jail in a bribery case.

The court also fined them 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars.

Later, on April 26, the Kuwait court extended his jail term for another three years after disposing of Papul's appeal. Following the Kuwait court verdict, on February 22, the parliament secretariat issued a gazette declaring the Luxmipur-2 constituency seat vacant as per Article 66(2) and 67(1) of the constitution.

The Election Commission declared a schedule to hold by-polls to Luxmipur-2 constituency in April but it later was rescheduled to June 21.

Article 66(2)(d) of the Constitution says, 'A person shall be disqualified for election as, or for being, a member of parliament who has been, on conviction for a criminal offence involving moral turpitude, sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years, unless a period of five years has elapsed since his release.'

Senior lawyer Barrister Rokanuddin Mahmud along with Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan argued for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russel Chowdhury represented the State during the virtual hearing.

Papul's lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan told journalists that the Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad must wait to know whether any appeal of a convicted sitting member of parliament is pending with any court and its result before declaring his JS membership cancelled as per articles 66 and 67 of the constitution and the rules of businesses of parliament. But, the Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad did not follow these provisions in respect of Kazi Papul's JS membership cancellation, he said.

Mustafizur Rahman said no court of Bangladesh has convicted and sentenced lawmaker Kazi Papul and Kuwait court, which sentenced him, has not officially informed the JS Speaker about his conviction. Papul is also an accused in two other cases on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.

On June 6 last year, Kuwait's Criminal Investigation Department arrested Papul from his Kuwait residence.