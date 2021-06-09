Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC rejects writ challenging cancellation of Papul’s JS seat

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday summarily rejected a writ petition filed by former independent lawmaker Kazi Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul's sister and a supporter challenging the legality of gazette notification that declared Luxmipur-2 constituency vacant.
Rejecting the writ petition, the HC observed that the constitution disqualifies a convict from remaining a member of parliament, no matter in which country the MP was convicted.  
If any court of a sovereign state of the world convicts and sentences a lawmaker of Bangladesh for two years or more in prison for moral turpitude, he/she becomes disqualified to hold the office, the HC said.
A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kamrul Hossain Mollah rejected the writ petition also saying that the writ petitioners have no locus standi and they are not aggrieved persons.
The writ petition was filed jointly by Shahid's sister Nurun Nahar Begum and Shahadat Hossain, a supporter of his nomination paper on March 15.
Kazi Papul was elected member of parliament as an independent candidate from Luxmipur-2 in the general election held on December 30 in 2018.
A Kuwaiti court on January 28 sentenced Kazi Papul and four others to four years in jail in a bribery case.
The court also fined them 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars.
Later, on April 26, the Kuwait court extended his jail term for another three years after disposing of Papul's appeal.  Following the Kuwait court verdict, on February 22, the parliament secretariat issued a gazette declaring the Luxmipur-2 constituency seat vacant as per Article 66(2) and 67(1) of the constitution.
The Election Commission declared a schedule to hold by-polls to Luxmipur-2 constituency in April but it later was rescheduled to June 21.
Article 66(2)(d) of the Constitution says, 'A person shall be disqualified for election as, or for being, a member of parliament who has been, on conviction for a criminal offence involving moral turpitude, sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years, unless a period of five years has elapsed since his release.'
Senior lawyer Barrister Rokanuddin Mahmud along with Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan argued for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russel Chowdhury represented the State during the virtual hearing.
Papul's lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan told journalists that the Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad must wait to know whether any appeal of a convicted sitting member of parliament is pending with any court and its result before declaring his JS membership cancelled as per articles 66 and 67 of the constitution and the rules of businesses of parliament. But, the Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad did not follow these provisions in respect of Kazi Papul's JS membership cancellation, he said.
Mustafizur Rahman said no court of Bangladesh has convicted and sentenced lawmaker Kazi Papul and Kuwait court, which sentenced him, has not officially informed the JS Speaker about his conviction. Papul is also an accused in two other cases on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.
On June 6 last year, Kuwait's Criminal Investigation Department arrested Papul from his Kuwait residence.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC rejects writ challenging cancellation of Papul’s JS seat
Slum dwellers of the Shattala Basti at Mohakhali sifting through the rubbles
Why sacking of DU Marketing Dept teacher not illegal, HC asks
Colossal waste of public money
When will BNP’s threat of anti govt movement begin, asks Quader
Arrange permanent accommodation for slum people, BNP to govt
12-day ultimatum to increase age limit for jobs to 35 years
Three cops hurt as train hits vehicle at level crossing


Latest News
2 sisters die in Sirajganj boat capsize
Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family "terrorist attack"
Pragmatic talks underway, says Chinese envoy
Mongla at great risk of COVID infections
Big-B Initiative to bring more investment to B'desh: Shahriar
Unidentified girl's body recovered in Ashulia
7 die in Khulna hospital corona unit
Minor girl dies in Mirpur wall collapse
Businessman found dead at Kamalapur hotel
80 more cases reported in Noakhali
Most Read News
Struggle for people’s vaccine
Quakes shake Sylhet again
Khelaghar shock Abahani
Bldg owner granted bail
Budget of FY2021-22: Implementation will remain key to success
15 people die of corona in eight districts
Middle-income country by 2024: Achievements and challenges
Canadian Muslim family killed in 'premeditated' truck attack
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft