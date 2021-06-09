Why sacking of DU Marketing Dept teacher not illegal, HC asks

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday wanted to know from the Dhaka University and government authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why the decision of terminating its Marketing department professor Morshed Hasan Khan from his service should not be declared illegal.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned as to why the dismissed teacher would not return to his service.

Professor Morshed Hasan Khan, a pro-BNP teacher, was terminated on September 9 last year for, what the university said, defaming remark about the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The DU authorities made the decision at a meeting of the university's syndicate to terminate him from the service.

A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir issued the rules after hearing a writ petition filed by Professor Morshed Hasan Khan challenging the legality of the university's syndicate decision.







