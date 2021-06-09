

Colossal waste of public money

Neither the pedestrians, nor the vehicle drivers followed the signals due to lack of knowledge of its use and supervision of the authorities concerned to keep those functional. DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the first digital push button signal in front of Green Herald International School at Asad Avenue on October 24 in 2019 at a cost of Tk 646,594. The second signal was installed at BRAC University in Mohakhali at a cost of Tk 607,624. And a similar push button signal was installed in front of the Dhaka Commerce College at Mirpur at a cost of Tk 861,000.

However, the DNCC officials claimed the three signals have been working properly. However, while visiting the spots recently, it was seen that the push buttons were not working and the signal bulbs fused.

Following the perceived success of the project, the authorities have been planning to install 17 more signals at different places under the city with an estimated cost of Tk 2.05 crore.

Experts opined that the initiative would be considered an absolute misuse of public funds and waste of government money. The authorities should spend public fund only after proper and necessary assessment of the opinion of experts.

DNCC authority failed to popularize the new digital system introduced in the city for the people, due to lack of adequate manpower and supervision. On the spots of Green Herald School and BRAC University, the signal buttons were found damaged and signal bulbs fused. The user guides inscribed on the panel of the buttons were unreadable. Lights were also seen hanging broken. Pedestrians have been crossing the road raising their hands in front of the approaching vehicles.

While talking to this correspondent, Samiul Islam, a pedestrian said the push button signals were installed without any plan. The city corporation thinks their work is over after installing the signals. They don't think that those gadgets need maintenance. The buttons and the lights are no longer working leaving pedestrians and vehicle drivers in a quandary."

Executive Engineer of DNCC (Traffic Section) Md Forhad told the Daily Observer that the three push button signals were installed at Asad Avenue, Mohakhali and Mirpur for safe road crossing of the pedestrians.

Encouraged by the 'success' of the project the DNCC has taken steps to setup more signals in front of schools, colleges and universities and other important places to ensure road safety.

He also claimed that necessary steps will be taken to create public awareness about the use the road signals.

Urban planner Architect Iqbal Habib told this correspondent, "The traffic department has some problems. They don't have specific plans for eliminating traffic hazards. They start implementing whatever they think will work. It is just a big waste of money. Traffic problem would not be solved by only introducing few push button signals without educating the people."

"There should be a concrete plan for implementing such initiatives to operate those in a coordinated manner and carry maintenance. People must be made aware of the use of manually operated traffic signals. If the members of Girl Guides, Red Cross volunteers and Scouts are deployed at the spots where the push buttons are installed people can learn about the operating system from them," he added. According to traffic officials, the push button signal system give a green signal of 25 seconds for the pedestrians to cross the road. After 25 seconds the vehicles will start moving for next 128 seconds. During the period, the green signal will not be shown for pedestrians' crossing even if the button is pressed.

This device also has voice guidance facility for the blind pedestrians. Though the system is new and modern for the public, the city dwellers are not getting its benefit.

According to DNCC officials, it has a plan to install 20 digital push buttons in the city's important locations. After installing the three, tender process to procure the rest is underway. Of those, three signals would be installed at Milestone College in Kuril intersection, Sector 11 of Uttara and Gulshan Commerce College in Pragati Sarani. The rest will be installed gradually.



Three 'Push Button Signals' installed by the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) at a cost of Tk 20.08 lakh in the city for pedestrians to cross a busy road with the help of the new self operated traffic control system in October of 2019 have all broken down.Neither the pedestrians, nor the vehicle drivers followed the signals due to lack of knowledge of its use and supervision of the authorities concerned to keep those functional. DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the first digital push button signal in front of Green Herald International School at Asad Avenue on October 24 in 2019 at a cost of Tk 646,594. The second signal was installed at BRAC University in Mohakhali at a cost of Tk 607,624. And a similar push button signal was installed in front of the Dhaka Commerce College at Mirpur at a cost of Tk 861,000.However, the DNCC officials claimed the three signals have been working properly. However, while visiting the spots recently, it was seen that the push buttons were not working and the signal bulbs fused.Following the perceived success of the project, the authorities have been planning to install 17 more signals at different places under the city with an estimated cost of Tk 2.05 crore.Experts opined that the initiative would be considered an absolute misuse of public funds and waste of government money. The authorities should spend public fund only after proper and necessary assessment of the opinion of experts.DNCC authority failed to popularize the new digital system introduced in the city for the people, due to lack of adequate manpower and supervision. On the spots of Green Herald School and BRAC University, the signal buttons were found damaged and signal bulbs fused. The user guides inscribed on the panel of the buttons were unreadable. Lights were also seen hanging broken. Pedestrians have been crossing the road raising their hands in front of the approaching vehicles.While talking to this correspondent, Samiul Islam, a pedestrian said the push button signals were installed without any plan. The city corporation thinks their work is over after installing the signals. They don't think that those gadgets need maintenance. The buttons and the lights are no longer working leaving pedestrians and vehicle drivers in a quandary."Executive Engineer of DNCC (Traffic Section) Md Forhad told the Daily Observer that the three push button signals were installed at Asad Avenue, Mohakhali and Mirpur for safe road crossing of the pedestrians.Encouraged by the 'success' of the project the DNCC has taken steps to setup more signals in front of schools, colleges and universities and other important places to ensure road safety.He also claimed that necessary steps will be taken to create public awareness about the use the road signals.Urban planner Architect Iqbal Habib told this correspondent, "The traffic department has some problems. They don't have specific plans for eliminating traffic hazards. They start implementing whatever they think will work. It is just a big waste of money. Traffic problem would not be solved by only introducing few push button signals without educating the people.""There should be a concrete plan for implementing such initiatives to operate those in a coordinated manner and carry maintenance. People must be made aware of the use of manually operated traffic signals. If the members of Girl Guides, Red Cross volunteers and Scouts are deployed at the spots where the push buttons are installed people can learn about the operating system from them," he added. According to traffic officials, the push button signal system give a green signal of 25 seconds for the pedestrians to cross the road. After 25 seconds the vehicles will start moving for next 128 seconds. During the period, the green signal will not be shown for pedestrians' crossing even if the button is pressed.This device also has voice guidance facility for the blind pedestrians. Though the system is new and modern for the public, the city dwellers are not getting its benefit.According to DNCC officials, it has a plan to install 20 digital push buttons in the city's important locations. After installing the three, tender process to procure the rest is underway. Of those, three signals would be installed at Milestone College in Kuril intersection, Sector 11 of Uttara and Gulshan Commerce College in Pragati Sarani. The rest will be installed gradually.