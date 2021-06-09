Video
When will BNP’s threat of anti govt movement begin, asks Quader

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said BNP's repeated threats of waging an anti-government movement has been made but not seen. They started a fresh conspiracy in the name of waging a movement.
Quader said, "12 years have passed, but when will BNP start the movement? Several times they said a strong movement will start after SSC exam or HSC exam or after Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-ul-Adha, but too many Eids and exams have passed but when will BNP's threat of anti-govt movement begin."
He said these at a Covid-19 protective equipment distribution ceremony at AL central office in Bangabandhu Avenue organized by the AL relief and social welfare sub-committee. The protective equipment was distributed among representatives of the district AL where 'lockdown' has been enforced.
Obaidul Quader, also Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "BNP blames the government for everything. I sometimes think that people are dying in lightning strikes, BNP may again say that Sheikh Hasina's government is responsible for it."
Explaining the reason for such thinking, AL General Secretary said, "When the cyclone came, they (BNP) said, the government was responsible for it. BNP secretary general blamed the Awami League for a fire in the slum. Why should we cause human sufferings by setting slums on fire? Arson attack and act of terrorism are their business."
Quader urged BNP to stand by the distressed people instead of paying 'lip service' sitting at home. "BNP only criticises but in reality they do nothing good for the people," he added.
AL Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Health and Population Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, Education and Human Resource Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, among others, were present.


« PreviousNext »

