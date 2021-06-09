Arrange permanent accommodation for slum people, BNP to govt

BNP on Tuesday demanded the government arrange permanent accommodation for slum dwellers.

""The government's first priority should be to ensure permanent accommodation for them (slum dwellers). Adequate compensation must be paid to those who have been affected by fire here, he said.

The BNP leader made the demand while talking to reporters after visiting fire-ravaged Mohakhali's Sat Tola slum. Over a hundred shanties of the slum were gutted in a fire early Monday.

Fakhrul also urged the government to carry out a fair investigation to identify the reasons behind the fire incident.

He said floating and homeless people like domestic helps, rickshaw-pullers and cobblers live in slums. -UNB



