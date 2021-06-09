12-day ultimatum to increase age limit for jobs to 35 years

Bangladesh General Student's Council on Tuesday demanded implementation of Bangladesh Awami League's electoral manifesto to increase age limit for government jobs to 35.

They gave an ultimatum of 12 days to the government to press home their demand. Otherwise, the protesters will stage continuous sit-in at Shahbagh intersection from June 25.

The agitating students including students of Dhaka University and seven DU affiliated colleges said this at a press conference at Dhaka University Journalist's Association (DUJA) at around 12 pm.

Jubayer Ahmed, the chief coordinator of the movement, read out a written statement.

The statement said that though the life expectancy is increasing day by day in our country, the age limit for job entry has not been adjusted considering that yet.

"According to the report of UGC, the average session jam was 3 years and 2 days till 2016. Although the session jam has decreased since 2016, thousands of students of public universities, 7 colleges and National University are facing around two and half year session jams as all the educational institutions of the country has been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Still uncertainty remains about the opening of the universities," the written statement said.

"In this situation, there is no alternative but to raise the age of entry into government job to 35 to compensate the students. Apart from this, the developed world has evaluated talent, qualifications, skills, experience and fitness, not age," it further said.

The protesters also said that all the political parties of the country urged the government to increase age limit to 35 in their election manifestos.

They said, Bangladesh Awami League included it in its election manifesto too. But the present government has not implemented the promise given to the students even after 3 years.

