Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

12-day ultimatum to increase age limit for jobs to 35 years

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh General Student's Council on Tuesday demanded implementation of Bangladesh Awami League's electoral manifesto to increase age limit for government jobs to 35.
They gave an ultimatum of 12 days to the government to press home their demand. Otherwise, the protesters will stage continuous sit-in at Shahbagh intersection from June 25.
The agitating students including students of Dhaka University and seven DU affiliated colleges said this at a press conference at Dhaka University Journalist's Association (DUJA) at around 12 pm.
Jubayer Ahmed, the chief coordinator of the movement, read out a written statement.
The statement said that though the life expectancy is increasing day by day in our country, the age limit for job entry has not been adjusted considering that yet.
"According to the report of UGC, the average session jam was 3 years and 2 days till 2016. Although the session jam has decreased since 2016, thousands of students of public universities, 7 colleges and National University are facing around two and half year session jams as all the educational institutions of the country has been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Still uncertainty remains about the opening of the universities," the written statement said.
"In this situation, there is no alternative but to raise the age of entry into government job to 35 to compensate the students. Apart from this, the developed world has evaluated talent, qualifications, skills, experience and fitness, not age," it further said.
The protesters also said that all the political parties of the country urged the government to increase age limit to 35 in their election manifestos.
They said, Bangladesh Awami League included it in its election manifesto too. But the present government has not implemented the promise given to the students even after 3 years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC rejects writ challenging cancellation of Papul’s JS seat
Slum dwellers of the Shattala Basti at Mohakhali sifting through the rubbles
Why sacking of DU Marketing Dept teacher not illegal, HC asks
Colossal waste of public money
When will BNP’s threat of anti govt movement begin, asks Quader
Arrange permanent accommodation for slum people, BNP to govt
12-day ultimatum to increase age limit for jobs to 35 years
Three cops hurt as train hits vehicle at level crossing


Latest News
2 sisters die in Sirajganj boat capsize
Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family "terrorist attack"
Pragmatic talks underway, says Chinese envoy
Mongla at great risk of COVID infections
Big-B Initiative to bring more investment to B'desh: Shahriar
Unidentified girl's body recovered in Ashulia
7 die in Khulna hospital corona unit
Minor girl dies in Mirpur wall collapse
Businessman found dead at Kamalapur hotel
80 more cases reported in Noakhali
Most Read News
Struggle for people’s vaccine
Quakes shake Sylhet again
Khelaghar shock Abahani
Bldg owner granted bail
Budget of FY2021-22: Implementation will remain key to success
15 people die of corona in eight districts
Middle-income country by 2024: Achievements and challenges
Canadian Muslim family killed in 'premeditated' truck attack
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft