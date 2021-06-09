Three cops hurt as train hits vehicle at level crossing

NARSINGDI, June 8: a train hit a police vehicle at level crossing and dragged it along the rail line for 50 yards in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi early Tuesday, leaving three cops injured.

The injured cops are sub-inspectors Shahin Mia and Monwar Hossain, and constable Salahuddin of Raipura Police Station. The accident took place at Sapmara level crossing around 2:00am.

Second officer Deb Dulal Raipura of the police station said when a private car, carrying some police personnel, was crossing the level crossing, Chattogram-bound Sonar Bangla Express train hit the car and dragged it along the line for 50 yards, leaving three policemen injured.



