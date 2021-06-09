Video
Media, govt websites worldwide hit by outages

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021

PARIS, June 8: Several media, government and social sites such as the UK government, the White House and Reddit suffered temporary outages on Tuesday due to a glitch in cloud computing services provider Fastly.
Access to many sites were restored around 1044 GMT but others were still affected.
Messages such as "Error 503 Service Unavailable" and "connection failure" appeared on the websites of CNN, the Financial Times, The Guardian, France's Le Monde newspaper, Italy's Corriere delle Serra and Spanish daily El Mundo as well as social and entertainment site Reddit.     -AFP


