BD, Oman to work together to address economic challenges

Bangladesh and Oman have agreed to work closely to address the ongoing economic challenges that emanated from the Covid-19 pandemic at the first ever Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) meeting on Tuesday.

The FOC is a virtual platform where Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen led a 12-member Bangladesh delegation, including representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Armed Forces Division and Bangladesh ambassador to Oman. Undersecretary Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy led the Omani delegation, a Foreign Ministry release said.

Both sides reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral cooperation. The agenda of the consultations focused on the ongoing political relations, economic cooperation, capacity building and training of Bangladeshi workforce, consular issues, and people-to-people contacts. The two sides agreed upon new areas of cooperation.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen extended special thanks to the government of the Sultanate of Oman for taking good care of the Bangladesh Community in Oman in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it said.

Undersecretary Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy appreciated the contribution of the Bangladesh community to the economies of both the countries. While appreciating the generosity of Bangladesh for hosting 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingya people, he expressed Oman's unflinching support on the Rohingya issue.





