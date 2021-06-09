Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 June, 2021, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

‘We Will Be Annoying’: Thousands of UK Police Poised for G7 Protests

Published : Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

CARBIS BAY, England, June 8: Thousands of police have been drafted in from across Britain to beef up security for what organisers promise will be disruptive and "annoying" protests when G7 leaders gather for a summit this week.
The first in-person meeting of the leaders of major developed economies for nearly two years will take place in Cornwall on the tip of southwestern England, with the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.
Police have closed off roads and coastal paths to Carbis Bay, the small seaside resort which is hosting the event, erecting steel fences and putting other restrictions in place.
An extra 5,000 officers have been drafted in to help the operation with about 6,500 officers and staff involved altogether, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
"Everything that we do will be proportionate and will be legitimate," Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew, who is in charge of policing the summit, said. "We know that the eyes of the world's media will be on us over the next seven days."
While the threat of terrorism remains - Britain is on its third highest alert level of "substantial", meaning an attack is considered likely - the most overt issue will be dealing with a swathe of protests, some of which will endeavour to cause major disruption to highlight their causes.
"Our rights weren't won through quiet, polite protest. Our rights were won through being noisy, disruptive and annoying," said the Kill The Bill group, one of about 20 activist organisations to have joined a "Resist G7 Coalition" (RG7).
"We will be loud. We will be disruptive. We will be annoying," said the group, which is campaigning against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests.
Police say they support the right to peaceful protests and have allocated four sites for protesters to gather. But RG7 - whose number also includes climate change groups, anti-war activists and anarchists - has said it will boycott these.
"RG7 does not talk or liaise with the cops. Cops will not be welcome into any of our spaces," it said on its website.
Extinction Rebellion, which caused traffic chaos in central London with 11 days of protests in 2019, has said it expects some 1,000 protesters to make their way to St Ives, the town next to Carbis Bay, for the summit.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘We Will Be Annoying’: Thousands of UK Police Poised for G7 Protests
Carbon dioxide levels hit 50pc higher than preindustrial time
Tree plantation programme
Covid-19 lockdowns cause increase in alcohol intake: OECD
Thousands homeless as Sri Lanka floods death toll hits 17
Strike on Yemen’s Marib kills 14 civilians: state media
BARI holds training on use of bio pesticides
C-19's impacts on brain and mind are varied and common: Research


Latest News
2 sisters die in Sirajganj boat capsize
Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family "terrorist attack"
Pragmatic talks underway, says Chinese envoy
Mongla at great risk of COVID infections
Big-B Initiative to bring more investment to B'desh: Shahriar
Unidentified girl's body recovered in Ashulia
7 die in Khulna hospital corona unit
Minor girl dies in Mirpur wall collapse
Businessman found dead at Kamalapur hotel
80 more cases reported in Noakhali
Most Read News
Struggle for people’s vaccine
Quakes shake Sylhet again
Khelaghar shock Abahani
Bldg owner granted bail
Budget of FY2021-22: Implementation will remain key to success
15 people die of corona in eight districts
Middle-income country by 2024: Achievements and challenges
Canadian Muslim family killed in 'premeditated' truck attack
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft