Nine killed by lightning in four districts

At least nine people were killed and two others sustained injuries from lightning strikes in Chattogram, Feni, Manikganj and Magura districts on Sunday.

In Chattogram, four people including two women were killed and two others injured as thunderbolt struck them in Fatikchhari, Boalkhali and Mirsarai upazilas of the district in the morning.

Lucky Das, 38, wife of Banuswar Das and Bhanu Sheel, 40, wife of Jugendra Sheel of Kanchannagar Dulurpara in Fatikchhari

upazila, were killed and two others injured being hit by lightning while they were working at a field during rain around 11 am, said Kanchannagar union parishad member Afsar Uddin.

The injured women identified as Maloti rani Das, 50, wife of Mantosh Dash and Shobha Rani Dey, 45, wife of Bhuban Dey were taken to Abdul Monayem General Hospital.

Besides, Sazzad Hossain, 16, son of Mosharraf Hossain of East Domkhali village in Mirsarai upazila was killed by lightning strike while he was working at a field with his father.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Jahangir, 39, a day labourer, was killed by lightning strike in Boalkhali upazila in the morning.

In Feni, two people including a minor boy were killed when a thunderbolt struck them at Alampur village in Sonagazi upazila in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Sazeda Akter Sathi, 15, a madrasha student and daughter of Soleman of Alampur village and Al Amin, 6, and son of Mohammad Bahar of Charsahabikari village in the upazila.

In Manikganj, two people, including a college student were killed by lightning strikes in Ghior and Daulatpur upazila.

The deceased were identified as Shahin,18 and Mostofa, 40.

Meanwhile in Magura's Mohammadpur upazila, a housewife named Sakiron Nesa, 50 was killed by a streak of lightning as she was doing household chores.

Officer-in-Charge of Mohammadpur police station, Tarak Nath Bishwash said a case of unnatural death was filed in this connection.

Lightning safety tips

Lightning strikes claim hundreds of lives in Bangladesh every year. The deaths mostly occur in the warmer period of the year from April to June, as hailstorms occur most frequently during this time.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in a guideline says lightning usually continues for 30-45 minutes and urged people to stay indoors or take cover during the period.

Installing lightning insulation bars in every building in lightning prone regions is an essential long term safety measure, according to the ministry.

Recommended safety tips while outdoors during lightning include finding shelter immediately, wearing shoes with rubber sole, sitting down on toes, shutting ears while in open field, staying away from each other, avoiding using electric instruments, staying away from tall trees, electric poles and mobile towers.

Checking the weather forecast before participating in any outdoor activities is essential to be safe from lightning in the stormy season. -UNB