New Hefazat body formed with Babunagri as Amir, Jihadi as GS

A section of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has announced a 33-member partial committee with Junaid Babungari as Amir and Nurul Islam Jihadi as Secretary General.

Allama Ahmed Shafi's younger son Anas Madani rejected the committee and told the Daily Observer, "Many committee members are accused in many cases. It is not possible for them to implement the ideology of the Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh."

Hefazat Secretary General Nurul Islam Jihadi dissolved the previous committee and declared the new committee at a press conference at Al Jamiatul Islamia Makhjanul Ulum Madrasa at Khilgaon in the capital on Monday.

Many of those arrested, including Mamunul Haque and Azizul Haque Islamabadi, who are involved in various Islamist groups, were not included in the committee.

Md Yusuf, the eldest son of Allama Ahmed Shafi, the founder of the Qawmi Madrasa-based organization, has been made the Assistant Secretary General in the new committee.

Referring to Hefazat's new committee as "completely apolitical," Jihadi said, "This committee has been announced on a small scale. The names of those who have been arrested and are in jail are not included in the 33-member committee."

"The decision on whether those in jail will be included in the committee will be taken later," he said and added, "We have met Home Minister demanding the release of the arrested Alems. We will continue the demand for their release."

He also demanded the justice for those who have died in Hefazet Islam movement during the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

Asked whether the previous committee was dissolved on April 25 due to any pressure, the Secretary General replied, "There is no question of pressure. No one puts pressure on us."

However, after the death of Allama Ahmed Shafi, a section led by his younger son Anas Madani did not accept Junaid Babungari as the leader of the organization.

Regarding the new committee, Anas Madani, the youngest son of Ahmed Shafi, told this correspondent, "They named committees one after another and dissolved it again. Such leadership will not be able to implement the ideals of a party like Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh."

"Moreover, many in this committee are accused in the case. All of them were involved in violence at different times," he also alleged.

Mentioning that none of them were informed about the formation of the committee, Anas Madani said, "We have rejected this committee. We will not discussion with them about anything anymore."

After the death of the founder Amir Ahmad Shafi, a 151-member committee was formed on December 26 last year with Junaid Babungari as the Amir of the organization.

But four months later, in April, the committee was dissolved. A five-member convening committee was formed under the leadership of Babungari.

The convening committee was formed at a time when many leaders in custody were arrested in connection with violence in various places, including Brahmanbaria.

The law enforcers' crackdown continues. Now a new committee of the organization has been formed.

An 18-member advisory committee has also been formed with Muhibullah Babungari as chief adviser.

Although Hefazat is a Qawmi madrassa-based organization, from its inception, most of the members and committee members were leaders of various Islamist political parties.

Hefazat said more than 50 of its central leaders, including Mamunul Haque and Azizul Haque Islamabadi, had been arrested in the ongoing crackdown on the March violence.








