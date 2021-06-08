Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Maddhapara hardrock project now profitable

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Staff Correspondent

Maddhapara Granite Mining Company Ltd (MGMCL), the only hard rock mining company in the country, is now a profitable project under the state-owned Petrobangla.
The company started contributing to the state treasury after it went into full production in September last year.
State-run 'Geological Survey of Bangladesh' authority discovered the hard rock in a depth of 128 meters under the soil of Maddhyapara at Parbatipur in Dinajpur district in 1974.
According to a survey, the Madhhyapara mine area spans over 1.2 square kilometres and has a reserve of around 174 million tonnes of hard rock and granite.
South-South Cooperation Corporation (NAMNAM), a North Korean company, started developing the mine under a suppliers' credit contract in 1994.
According to the contract, completion of the Maddhapara mining project was due in June in 2001 but the contractor missed the deadline and the deadline was extended several times.
Ultimately, in July 2007, the MGMCL took over the mine after issuing a conditional acceptance certificate to NAMNAM with development works completed substantially and started commercial production in a single shift under its own management.
At the initial stage, 1500-1800 tonnes of rock were lifted per day from the mine which later dropped to 500 tonnes only.
Against the backdrop of dropped production, Belarus-based Germania Trest Consortium (GTC) was appointed in 2014 for
rock mining and maintenance of the site.
Later, the agreement between MGMCL and GTC was extended by one year in August last year.
The company's workers working in three shifts producing 5000 tonnnes per day.
The MGMCL earned Tk 7 crore 26 lakh profits in the 2018-2019 fiscal year while Tk 22 crore in FY 2020-2021.
Engineer Abu Daud Muhammad Fariduzzaman, the Director-General of MGMCL, said many mining projects had cut their workforce to tackle the situation during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
"We haven't done so; we worked amid the pandemic by maintaining the health guidelines," he said.
We built two more stopes before the extended contract expired and lifted a total of 1.1 million tonnes rock from the mine projects. As a result, at least 20 percent more stone has been produced, he added.
State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid expressed his satisfaction over the production of MGMCL, saying that I hope the company would continue its production performance.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nine killed by lightning in four districts
New Hefazat body formed with Babunagri as Amir, Jihadi as GS
2021 Hajj pilgrimage plans to be announced
Maddhapara hardrock project now profitable
Time not ripe yet to go for anti-govt movement: BNP
BGMEA puts forth 12-point to overcome pandemic crunch
2 killed in road accident in Sirajganj
Over 100 shanties gutted in Mohakhali slum fire


Latest News
COVID-19: US hands over medical supplies to Bangladesh
Lockdown in Chapainawabganj relaxed
WHO official says can't force China to give more information on Covid-19 origins
Amazon's Bezos to fly to space next month
3 hurt in clash at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre
Gas supply in some city areas to remain suspended Tuesday
Two boys drown in Bandarban
Youth killed by lightning strike in Madaripur
Order on writ against declaring Papul's parliamentary seat vacant Tuesday
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Most Read News
62 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Budget and common people
Six-Point Day today
Massive fire at Mohakhali Sattala slum burns down many shanties
Uniform Broadband price fixed
Safeguarding the elderly population
Harry and Meghan announce birth of a daughter
Ties with China as usual: FM
Hefazat announces new committee
At least 30 killed in Pakistan train crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft