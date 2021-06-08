Maddhapara hardrock project now profitable

Maddhapara Granite Mining Company Ltd (MGMCL), the only hard rock mining company in the country, is now a profitable project under the state-owned Petrobangla.

The company started contributing to the state treasury after it went into full production in September last year.

State-run 'Geological Survey of Bangladesh' authority discovered the hard rock in a depth of 128 meters under the soil of Maddhyapara at Parbatipur in Dinajpur district in 1974.

According to a survey, the Madhhyapara mine area spans over 1.2 square kilometres and has a reserve of around 174 million tonnes of hard rock and granite.

South-South Cooperation Corporation (NAMNAM), a North Korean company, started developing the mine under a suppliers' credit contract in 1994.

According to the contract, completion of the Maddhapara mining project was due in June in 2001 but the contractor missed the deadline and the deadline was extended several times.

Ultimately, in July 2007, the MGMCL took over the mine after issuing a conditional acceptance certificate to NAMNAM with development works completed substantially and started commercial production in a single shift under its own management.

At the initial stage, 1500-1800 tonnes of rock were lifted per day from the mine which later dropped to 500 tonnes only.

Against the backdrop of dropped production, Belarus-based Germania Trest Consortium (GTC) was appointed in 2014 for

rock mining and maintenance of the site.

Later, the agreement between MGMCL and GTC was extended by one year in August last year.

The company's workers working in three shifts producing 5000 tonnnes per day.

The MGMCL earned Tk 7 crore 26 lakh profits in the 2018-2019 fiscal year while Tk 22 crore in FY 2020-2021.

Engineer Abu Daud Muhammad Fariduzzaman, the Director-General of MGMCL, said many mining projects had cut their workforce to tackle the situation during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"We haven't done so; we worked amid the pandemic by maintaining the health guidelines," he said.

We built two more stopes before the extended contract expired and lifted a total of 1.1 million tonnes rock from the mine projects. As a result, at least 20 percent more stone has been produced, he added.

State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid expressed his satisfaction over the production of MGMCL, saying that I hope the company would continue its production performance.





