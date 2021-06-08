Time not ripe yet to go for anti-govt movement: BNP

Stating that the correct time has not come yet to go for an anti-government movement, BNP Secretary General on Monday said it will not be possible to stage a mass upsurge without the active participation of the young generation.

"Many of you ask why BNP is not calling for a movement? BNP will surely do it when the party thinks it is the right time for waging a movement," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, he said, "Students and workers must play a big role in the movement as they did in the past. A mass

upsurge is necessary to defeat the current regime by organising the youth."

Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 40th death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

Recalling the role of students and youths in ousting HM Ershad in the 90s, Fakhrul said people will get united if the young generation comes forward for bringing about a change in power.

He, however, said the reality in the 90s and that of in 2021 is not the same. "There've been lots of changes in the course of time. We've to move on with the trend of change. Or else, we'll never be successful."

The BNP leader said one thing is clear that no election can be held in a free and fair manner under the current government and the Election Commission. "So, they've to go…then there must come a change through an election under a neutral government and a neutral election commission. We the country's people have to do this. Neither America nor China, nor India will bring this change for us."

Fakhrul alleged that the ruling party leaders are indulging in widespread 'plundering' and they are buying houses and making shopping malls in different countries, including Canada, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. "No one keeps money in the country anymore as they know the time will come when everyone will be made accountable to people."

Mentioning that the government has completely failed to deal with the coronavirus crisis, he said the government's only goal is to plunder and steal public money through corruption.

He said Health Minister Zahid Maleque was present during the signing of a deal with Regent Hospital, but later only hospital chairman Shahed Karim was sent to jail for the Covid test scam. "When Shahed can be taken to jail, then why not the minister? He (minister) is equally responsible for it." -UNB







