BGMEA puts forth 12-point to overcome pandemic crunch

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) demanded policy support from the central bank to keep the garment sector afloat in Covid-19 outbreak.

The demand was placed in a view exchange meeting with Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir at Bangladesh Bank Bhaban on Sunday.

After the meeting, BGMEA disclosed the information at a press release on Monday.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Senior Vice President SM Mannan Kachi, vice presidents Shahidullah Azim, Khandaker Rafiqul Islam and Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, directors Asif Ashraf and Khasru Chowdhury and former director Munir Hossain and deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank Ahmed Jamal and Kazi Chaidur Rahman and senior officials attended the meeting.

In the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan placed 12-point demands including providing a special banking protection for exporters. The exporters will get legal protection from the special banking facilities during unwanted incidents of back-to-back LC liability payment against canceled and uncertain export work order or payment of the bankrupt buyer organization.

The demands also include reducing liquidity crisis in the garment sector and maintain export capacity, reducing interest rate on packing credit from 6 percent to 5 percent, keeping export-oriented readymade garment sector afloat during the Covid-19 crisis and interest rate of the EDF fund to 1.5 percent from 2 percent.

The BGMEA president said the garment industry was going through a crisis in the Covid-19 pandemic. In this situation, the entrepreneurs of the garment industry are trying their best to keep the wheel of the economy moving and to keep the adverse situation normal. Entrepreneurs think that in the current situation, if Bangladesh Bank takes initiative to facilitate the issues related to the garment industry, it will help the industry to turn around.

Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry was going through a tough time due to an unprecedented crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He expressed thanks to the Bangladesh Bank for coming forward with policy support for the garment industry when it fell into deep trouble following the outbreak of the pandemic -- at a time when the sector needed it most.

The pandemic is not over yet and the RMG sector is still trying hard to overcome the massive impacts, he said.

Given the situation, the support of Bangladesh Bank in terms of simplification and relaxation of financial policies pertaining to the RMG industry would help the sector to address the challenges and turn around, he added.

Earlier, Bangladesh Bank extended loan limit of garment and textile factories from the export development fund (EDF) to $30 million from $25 million.

He requested the BB to extend the payback period of the loans under the Covid-19 response stimulus package from two years to five years as the sector is going through a rough patch.

Bangladesh Bank governor said the garment industry was making a significant contribution to the national economy. Bangladesh Bank is ready to provide all possible support to this industry.

He assured that the central bank would seriously review the BGMEA president's proposals which are reasonable. And the bank will take initiative to issue orders on those matters on which it will be possible to issue orders.







