Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:21 AM
2 killed in road accident in Sirajganj

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Sirajganj, June 7: At least two people including a woman were killed in separate accidents in Sirajganj on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Nazmul Islam, 48, a truck driver from Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat and Rowshan Ara, 50, a housewife from Bilgojaria village in Sirajganj Sadar upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Hatikumrul highway police station Shahjahan Ali said Rowshan Ara fell
from the motorcycle when a truck hit it from the back near Dhopakandi Momtaj filling station in Sholonga police station.
She died on the spot as another running truck crushed her, said police.
Meanwhile, a goods-laden truck was hit by another truck from the back near Mulibari rail crossing on the connecting highway of Bangabandhu bridge east, leaving truck driver Najmul dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Bangabandhu bridge east police station Mosaddek Hossain said the body has been rescued and a case was filed in this connection.    -UNB


