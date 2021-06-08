Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Over 100 shanties gutted in Mohakhali slum fire

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Staff Correspondent  

Over 100 shanties were gutted in a fire at a slum in the capital's Mohakhali on Monday.
Kamrul Hassan, a duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire started at Mohakhali Sattola Slum around 3:40am, on information, 18 firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 6:35am.
While briefing reporters on Monday morning, Brig Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, director general of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit or any illegal gas connection.
"There are many tin-roofed houses in the slum …that's why the firefighters had to struggle a lot in putting out the fire. Over 100 shanties were gutted," he said.
However, there was no casualty in the incident. Replying to a query, Brig Sazzad said: "The fire spread so fast due to the existence of explosive substances in the slum."
The officials of the Fire Service said they will investigate the cause behind the blaze and also investigate if anyone has negligence or not that led to the blaze.
"There are illegal gas pipes in the slum and also, those are made of plastic, which might be one of the reasons. We gave our hundred percent effort to douse the fire," according to fire services.
Eye witnesses said  more than 200 hundred houses have been burnt in the massive fire that broke out at the slum around 4:00am. Homeless people gathered on the road.
Minu Begum, a resident of the slum, said that she woke up hearing people's screaming after the fire broke out.
She managed to make it out with her mentally unwell husband and two children, but she could not take any of their belongings from the room.
A four-member probe committee, headed by Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Nur Hasan Ahmed, has been formed to investigate the fire incident at Sattala Slum.   
On November 24, 2020, at least 300 shanties and shops at the same slum were destroyed in another massive fire.
In December 2016, more than 100 shanties were gutted in fire at the slum.
On May 15, 2015, at least 32 shanties were destroyed and some people were injured in a fire at the slum.
Also, on October 7, 2012, another fire had gutted over 100 shanties of the slum and left several people injured.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Nine killed by lightning in four districts
New Hefazat body formed with Babunagri as Amir, Jihadi as GS
2021 Hajj pilgrimage plans to be announced
Maddhapara hardrock project now profitable
Time not ripe yet to go for anti-govt movement: BNP
BGMEA puts forth 12-point to overcome pandemic crunch
2 killed in road accident in Sirajganj
Over 100 shanties gutted in Mohakhali slum fire


Latest News
COVID-19: US hands over medical supplies to Bangladesh
Lockdown in Chapainawabganj relaxed
WHO official says can't force China to give more information on Covid-19 origins
Amazon's Bezos to fly to space next month
3 hurt in clash at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre
Gas supply in some city areas to remain suspended Tuesday
Two boys drown in Bandarban
Youth killed by lightning strike in Madaripur
Order on writ against declaring Papul's parliamentary seat vacant Tuesday
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Most Read News
62 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Budget and common people
Six-Point Day today
Massive fire at Mohakhali Sattala slum burns down many shanties
Uniform Broadband price fixed
Safeguarding the elderly population
Harry and Meghan announce birth of a daughter
Ties with China as usual: FM
Hefazat announces new committee
At least 30 killed in Pakistan train crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft