Over 100 shanties gutted in Mohakhali slum fire

Over 100 shanties were gutted in a fire at a slum in the capital's Mohakhali on Monday.

Kamrul Hassan, a duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire started at Mohakhali Sattola Slum around 3:40am, on information, 18 firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 6:35am.

While briefing reporters on Monday morning, Brig Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, director general of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit or any illegal gas connection.

"There are many tin-roofed houses in the slum …that's why the firefighters had to struggle a lot in putting out the fire. Over 100 shanties were gutted," he said.

However, there was no casualty in the incident. Replying to a query, Brig Sazzad said: "The fire spread so fast due to the existence of explosive substances in the slum."

The officials of the Fire Service said they will investigate the cause behind the blaze and also investigate if anyone has negligence or not that led to the blaze.

"There are illegal gas pipes in the slum and also, those are made of plastic, which might be one of the reasons. We gave our hundred percent effort to douse the fire," according to fire services.

Eye witnesses said more than 200 hundred houses have been burnt in the massive fire that broke out at the slum around 4:00am. Homeless people gathered on the road.

Minu Begum, a resident of the slum, said that she woke up hearing people's screaming after the fire broke out.

She managed to make it out with her mentally unwell husband and two children, but she could not take any of their belongings from the room.

A four-member probe committee, headed by Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Nur Hasan Ahmed, has been formed to investigate the fire incident at Sattala Slum.

On November 24, 2020, at least 300 shanties and shops at the same slum were destroyed in another massive fire.

In December 2016, more than 100 shanties were gutted in fire at the slum.

On May 15, 2015, at least 32 shanties were destroyed and some people were injured in a fire at the slum.

Also, on October 7, 2012, another fire had gutted over 100 shanties of the slum and left several people injured.











