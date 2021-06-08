List of 12,116 more FFs published

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on Monday published a fresh list of 12,116 more freedom fighters (FF), who fought and sacrificed their lives for the country's independence, from eight districts with the recommendation of the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka).

The list of new freedom fighters, which is considered as third list, was published in the ministry website www.molwa.gov.bd.

With the inclusion of the freedom fighters, the number of enrolled FFs now stands at 1,666,41.

On May 9 this year, the second list of 6,988 FFs was published and the first list

of 147,537 freedom fighters was published on March 25 this year.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque announced the partial list following the recommendation of Jamuka.

In the first list, names of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, members of the Mujibnagar government Cabinet, including the then Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed and ministers Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman were included on the top of the freedom fighters' list.







