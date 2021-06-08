30 C-19 deaths, 1,970 infections in a day

Thirty people died from Covid-19 in the 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With them, the total number of deaths reached 12,869 and the death rate stands at 1.58 per cent.

At least 1,970 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 8,12,960, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 11.47 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.40 per cent.

A total of 17,169 samples were tested at 510 labs across the country in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am on Monday).

At least 1,918 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,53,240 and the recovery rate at 92.65 per cent.

Among the deceased, 19 were men while 11 women. Of them, 27 died at hospitals while three at home. Eleven of the deceased were in Chattogram Division, seven in Dhaka, four in Sylhet, three in Khulna, two each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh, and one was in Rangpur divisions

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,275 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,594 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,744,973 lives and infected 174,087,927 people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 157,107,787 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



