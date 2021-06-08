Sinopharm, Pfizer shots to begin after Jun 13

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said administration of Pfizer vaccine will start after the next consignment of six lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive on June 13.

Pfizer vaccine has arrived in the country. Its diluents (the ingredient to mix with the vaccine) will arrive on Monday night.

The Health Minister came up with the remark while speaking at the inaugural function of the National Vitamin A Plus Campaign at the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) auditorium in

He said, "Diluent, one of the components of the Pfizer vaccine, is expected to arrive on Monday night. After the arrival of those diluents, the vaccine programme will start."

At the same time, he said that no one will be given priority in administrating of the vaccine.

"We have about one lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine (1 lakh 620 doses). China has given us five lakh Sinopharm vaccines as a gift, which is now being used. I hope another six lakh doses will come to the country on June 13. And after the arrival of this vaccine in the country, the vaccination programme of both the Sinopharm and Pfizer will run together."

The Health Minister said an agreement is being made with Sinopharm for one and a half crore vaccines to be delivered within three months. Besides, Sinovac has also shown interest, they also want to give the vaccine to Bangladesh and they also want to make it in Bangladesh. Sinovac vaccine has been approved for emergency use and negotiations are underway with Sinovac to produce the vaccine in the country.

Meanwhile, when asked about the progress of the agreement with Russia, he said that the agreement with Russia is still in the draft form, not completed. They also want to make vaccines in this country.



