JS passes Tk 13,987.27cr supplementary budget

The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on Monday passed the supplementary budget of Tk 13,987.27 crore for 2020-21 fiscal year to meet the increased expenditures under 19 different ministries and divisions.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the supplementary budget in the House on June 3 along with the national budget.

With the supplementary allocation, a total of Tk 568,000 crore was allocated in favour of 62 ministries, divisions and authorities in the budget of 2020-21 fiscal.

In the supplementary budget, the expenditure for 19 ministries and divisions was increased by Tk 13,987.27 crore while the expenditures for 43 ministries and divisions was reduced by 42,481.87 crore.

As a result, budget allocations for the ministries and divisions were reduced by Tk 29,017 crore and the total allocation now stands at Tk 538,983 crore.

On Monday, the Finance Minister moved the supplementary budget in the House following general discussions on it.

Different ministries, divisions and institutions sought increased amount under 19 demands for grant. As many as 190 cut-motions were moved by 11 members. Discussions, however, were held on two cut-motions - on financial institutions division and health services division.

Lawmakers from Jatiya Party Kazi Firoz Rashid, Mujibul Huq, Fakhrul Imam, Rowshan Ara Mannan, Shamim Haider Patwary, Liaquat Hossain Khoka, BNP lawmakers Harunur Rashid, Rumin Farhana, Mosharof Hosen and Gonoforum lawmaker Mukabbir Khan and Independent lawmaker Rezaul Karim Bablu brought cut motions on the proposal. But, those cut-motions were rejected by voice votes.

In the supplementary budget, the Local government Division got highest allocation of Tk 2890.45 crore while the Rural Development and Cooperatives Division of the same ministry got lowest Tk 1.40 crore.

The Prime Minister's Office got Tk 482.03 crore while Cabinet Division Tk 9.70 crore, Election Commission Secretariat Tk 79.09 crore, Financial Institutions Division Tk 205.59 crore, Planning Division Tk 242.75 crore, IMED Tk 6.74 crore, Statistics and Informatics Division Tk 142.84 crore, Primary and Mass Education Ministry Tk 1005.15 crore, Heath Services Division Tk 2850.48 crore, Housing and Public Works Ministry Tk 489.37 crore, Religious Affairs Ministry Tk 384.51 crore, Industries Ministry Tk 565.37 crore, Textile and Jute Ministry Tk 1905.68 crore, Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Tk 332.78 crore, Water Resources Ministry Tk 1039.99 crore, Road Transport and Highways Division Tk 676.62 crore and the Shipping Ministry got Tk 676.66 crore.







