Quakes shake Sylhet again

Two earthquakes have shaken Sylhet, nine days after a series of tremors spread panic among citizens of the region.

Senior meteorologist of Sylhet Meteorological Office Sayeed Ahmed Chowdhury said the epicenter of the earthquake was reported at Shillong and its magnitude was 5.4 on the Richter Scale

In the city, panicked people rushed out of residential and office buildings to safety when the latest quakes struck on Monday evening.

Tremors jolted the city twice in just one minute.

No casualties were reported.

After at least four tremors in four hours on May 29, Sylhet experienced earthquakes the next morning, triggering panic and call from experts to arrange regular safety drills.

The authorities sealed 24 buildings declared vulnerable after the quakes. One of the buildings also tilted after the tremors.

Dhaka University's Earth Observatory detected the epicentre of last month's tremors near the east end of the Dauki fault, a major fault along the southern boundary of the Shillong Plateau that causes seismic hazards for the adjoining areas, including Bangladesh's northeast.

It has made the Sylhet region prone to earthquakes, experts said.







