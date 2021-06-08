Army Chief returns from Maldives

After an official visit to the Maldives, Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed returned home on Monday morning.

During the visit, he met the Chief of Defence Staff of the Maldives, the Minister of Defence of the Maldives, other senior officials of the Maldives National Defence Force and the Bangladesh High Commissioner to the Maldives.

General Aziz Ahmed attended a formal meeting with Maldivian Defence Minister Maria Ahmed Didi.

On behalf of the President of Maldives, the Minister of Defence conveyed his greetings to the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, according to ISPR press release.

The Army Chief discussed ways to further strengthen mutual cooperation and good relations between the two countries.

Maria Ahmed Didi gratefully remembered the contribution of Bangladeshi citizens living in the Maldives in various fields.

He also discussed the possibility of how the country could benefit through an organization like the Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) run by the Bangladesh Army.

Also, Maldives Defence Minister sought the assistance of the Bangladesh Army in enhancing its response to various natural disasters in the Maldives and enhancing its rescue capabilities in which Bangladesh is able to make a positive contribution.

Later, General Aziz Ahmed attended a bilateral meeting with the Chief of Defence Forces Major General Abdullah Shamal and other senior officials at the Maldives Defence Forces Headquarters.

General Abdullah Shamal expressed his gratitude for sending a medical team of the Bangladesh Army to the Maldives with medicines and necessary equipment during the Covid-19 epidemic. At present an army medical team of 18 people from the government of Bangladesh is providing corona vaccination activities in the Maldives and is playing a special role in the vaccination activities of Bangladeshis in the Maldives.

"Bangladesh Army under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has become a very smart and professional force to realize the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," General Aziz Ahmed said.

Both the Maldivian Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Forces expressed interest in sending troops to the Bangladesh Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) to train members of the Maldivian Armed Forces in various higher military educational institutions.

They hoped that this will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries' armed forces.