Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:20 AM
DCCI, BUET to work for 4th Industrial Revolution

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to work together and face the challenges of 4IR (the Fourth Industrial Revolution).
DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and Vice Chancellor of BUET Prof. Satya Prasad Majumder signed the document on behalf of their respective organizations.
According to the cooperation agreement, both DCCI and BUET will work together for skill development to meet up the challenges of fourth industrial revolution as well as to arrange joint research, seminars, webinars, job fairs, business meet and model development.
DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said BUET has been contributing a lot in the country's technological and infrastructural development since its inception. "Whether it is a matter of any mega infrastructure or disaster management issues, BUET always extended its forerunner role."
He also put emphasis on developing innovative technologies, sector specific research as per the demand of industry.
The DCCI chief said industry-academia collaboration like this one will foster skill development as per the need of the industries.
Considering the need of 4IR, it is the best time to take initiative of re-skilling and up skilling our work force, he added.
Vice Chancellor of BUET Prof. Satya Prasad Majumder said Bangladesh is going to be a developing nation with an industrially advancement.
"For this we have to prepare ourselves identifying the problems of industry sector and ensure wider use of innovative technology and research," he said.
BUET will also focus on the industry driven research. For this he requested for sharing Chamber's business related database with BUET.
He underscored the importance of proper implementation of this cooperation. "There is a need of students' integration with the industry for their skill up gradation."
DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin, FCS, FCA, Vice President Monowar Hossain, BUET's Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan, Deans from different Faculties and different Heads of the departments also joined the signing ceremony among others virtually.     -UNB


