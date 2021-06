BANKING EVENT

Global Islami Bank (GIB) Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat virtually inaugurating its 22nd foundation course for probationary officers at its own Training Institute at Gulshan in the city recently. Over 40 Probationary Officers are taking part in the month long training course. Md. Humayun Kabir, Principal, Akhil Chandra Sarker and Md. Abdul Mannan, Faculty Members of the Training Institute were present in the inaugural ceremony among others.