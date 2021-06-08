Video
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021
BANKING EVENTS

City Bank re-elects Aziz Al Kaiser, Hossain Khaled as Chair, Vice Chair

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021
Business Desk

The Board of Directors of City Bank re-elected its Director Aziz Al Kaiser as      the Chairman and Hossain Khaled as the Vice Chairman on Monday, says a press release.
Aziz Al Kaiser is a Sponsor Director of City Bank. He became bank's Chairman in 2007 for the first time and then again in 2018 for second time. As Chairman, he led the bank's transformation from a traditional institution to a technology and growth driven one.
He played key role in introducing American Express cards in Bangladesh and launching Retail Banking, City Alo Women Banking and opening the brokerage and merchant bank subsidiaries of the bank.
He is also credited with launching Citygem, the Priority Banking arm of City bank and the first International Airport Lounge in private sector for bank's card members.
He is a Director of Partex Star Group and Chairman and MD of several Partex Star Group subsidiaries.  
Hossain Khaled is also a Sponsor Director of City Bank.  He is a BBA in Accounting from the University of Toledo, Ohio, and MBA from International Banking from A&M University (TAMU), Texas, USA. Khaled joined the family conglomerate of Anwar Group of Industries in the year 2000.
He is the youngest President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and also Co-Chairman of Bangladesh Better Business Forum.  He was elected as the President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry four times during the year 2007,2008, 2015, 2016.
He is also the founding President of Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Bangladesh. Khaled is also a Managing Director of Anwar Group.
At City Bank, he is a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors and also Convener of the Bank's Risk Management Committee. He is also the Chairman of City Brokerage Ltd and City Hong Kong Limited.


