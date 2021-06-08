

IBBL Mymensingh, Rangpur Zone holds agent banking confce

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed the programme as special guest.

Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Senior Executive Vice President, Bashir Ahamed and Mir Rahmat Ullah , Executive Vice Presidents also addressed the programme.

Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President presided over the programme while A.S.M. Rezaul Karim, Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech. Head of Zones, In-charge and officials of Agent Banking Outlets under Mymensingh and Rangpur Zone attended the Conference.









