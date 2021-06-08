Business Event

Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research (BCSIR) Chairman Professor Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Shaikh (Chief Guest), Member (Admin and Finance) Muhammad Shawkat Ali, BCSIR Secretary Shah Abdul Tarique, Dr. Asish Kumar Sharker attends at a workshop titled "Biomedical and Toxicological Research to ensure Good Health" held at IFST Auditorium of BCSIR, Dhaka on Monday. Among others, directors of various laboratories and senior scientists were present. BCSIR chairman urged scientists to work hard with honesty for the wellbeing of the nation.