Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ADB must priorities BD climate change issues: Report

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Staff Correspondent

Asian Development Bank ( (ADB) must now prioritize climate change issues in Bangladesh along with the continued  support to address Covid-19 vaccination programme, according to a report conducted by the bank's  the Independent Evaluation Department (IED), released on Monday.
ADB's programme in Bangladesh amounted to nearly $18 billion over the evaluation period, 2011-2020, with two-thirds invested in energy, transport, and water infrastructure. Impressive results were achieved in the energy sector where ADB has provided nearly 50 years of consistent support.
Bangladesh now requires immediate assistance to finance COVID-19 vaccination delivery and logistics, and strong support for economic recovery.  
"Investment over the short- to medium-term will need to pay attention to recovery from the pandemic and aim to strengthen national health care services and social protection systems to build Bangladesh's resilience to shocks," IED Director General Marvin Taylor Dormond said."
On the environmental front, ADB did not take a proactive, holistic, or multisector approach to helping Bangladesh tackle climate change, the report says. Bangladesh is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world and is very vulnerable to climate change-related events.  
Results were slow to materialize in public sector management, transport, and private sector development, the report said.
"Reforms in public sector management (PSM) require long-term engagement" IED Director Joanne Asquith said. "ADB support for PSM and good governance needs to have a stronger analytical base, engage more deeply with civil society, and increase collaboration with the wider development partner            community."  
The review recommends that climate change and environment should be the leading strategic priorities in the forthcoming 5-year country partnership strategy for Bangladesh.
Other recommendations aim targeting policy-based lending at the most critical and relevant policy issues where government reform commitment is strong, and where governance can be strengthened, and increasing support for Bangladesh's national health and social protection systems to mitigate the exposure of the population to systemic shocks, including those related to natural hazards, climate change, and disease outbreaks such as COVID-19.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
City Bank re-elects Aziz Al Kaiser, Hossain Khaled as Chair, Vice Chair
IBBL Mymensingh, Rangpur Zone holds agent banking confce
Business Event
Chinese exports jump as pandemic wanes in US, other markets
Qatar Airways to resume flights to Sharjah
Emirates upgrades Bahrain service with A380
German industrial orders down as domestic demand falls


Latest News
COVID-19: US hands over medical supplies to Bangladesh
Lockdown in Chapainawabganj relaxed
WHO official says can't force China to give more information on Covid-19 origins
Amazon's Bezos to fly to space next month
3 hurt in clash at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre
Gas supply in some city areas to remain suspended Tuesday
Two boys drown in Bandarban
Youth killed by lightning strike in Madaripur
Order on writ against declaring Papul's parliamentary seat vacant Tuesday
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Most Read News
62 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Budget and common people
Six-Point Day today
Massive fire at Mohakhali Sattala slum burns down many shanties
Uniform Broadband price fixed
Safeguarding the elderly population
Harry and Meghan announce birth of a daughter
Ties with China as usual: FM
Hefazat announces new committee
At least 30 killed in Pakistan train crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft