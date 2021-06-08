ADB must priorities BD climate change issues: Report

Asian Development Bank ( (ADB) must now prioritize climate change issues in Bangladesh along with the continued support to address Covid-19 vaccination programme, according to a report conducted by the bank's the Independent Evaluation Department (IED), released on Monday.

ADB's programme in Bangladesh amounted to nearly $18 billion over the evaluation period, 2011-2020, with two-thirds invested in energy, transport, and water infrastructure. Impressive results were achieved in the energy sector where ADB has provided nearly 50 years of consistent support.

Bangladesh now requires immediate assistance to finance COVID-19 vaccination delivery and logistics, and strong support for economic recovery.

"Investment over the short- to medium-term will need to pay attention to recovery from the pandemic and aim to strengthen national health care services and social protection systems to build Bangladesh's resilience to shocks," IED Director General Marvin Taylor Dormond said."

On the environmental front, ADB did not take a proactive, holistic, or multisector approach to helping Bangladesh tackle climate change, the report says. Bangladesh is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world and is very vulnerable to climate change-related events.

Results were slow to materialize in public sector management, transport, and private sector development, the report said.

"Reforms in public sector management (PSM) require long-term engagement" IED Director Joanne Asquith said. "ADB support for PSM and good governance needs to have a stronger analytical base, engage more deeply with civil society, and increase collaboration with the wider development partner community."

The review recommends that climate change and environment should be the leading strategic priorities in the forthcoming 5-year country partnership strategy for Bangladesh.

Other recommendations aim targeting policy-based lending at the most critical and relevant policy issues where government reform commitment is strong, and where governance can be strengthened, and increasing support for Bangladesh's national health and social protection systems to mitigate the exposure of the population to systemic shocks, including those related to natural hazards, climate change, and disease outbreaks such as COVID-19.



