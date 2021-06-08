Video
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021
Gold slips on firm dollar as focus shifts to US inflation data

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

June 7: Gold retreated on Monday as the US dollar firmed slightly, with investors' focus switching to US inflation readings later this week that might give some clue to how long the Federal Reserve will hold off from tapering monetary          support.
The dollar index strengthened 0.1per cent, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Spot gold was down 0.3per cent to $1,883.50 per ounce by 0929 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.3per cent to $1,885.40.
Prices rose more than 1per cent in the previous session after a weaker-than-expected US monthly jobs report calmed investor fears about the Fed reining in monetary stimulus soon.    -Reuters


