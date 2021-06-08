Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bidi workers demand higher tax on cheaper cigarettes

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business correspondent

Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation speaking ata press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation speaking ata press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bidi worker leaders on Sunday expressed fear that cheaper cigarettes being marketed by foreign companies may elbow out bidi manufacturers from the market in upcoming fiscal year (2021-22)
Cheaper cigarettes have already occupied 72 percent of total cigarette smokers, if the government impose more tax on foreign companies they will occupy the whole market in the country.
They made the reaction during a post budget press conference organized by Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation (BBSF) at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday.
In the briefing, BBSF President M K Bangali placed five-point demands, including lowering tax on bidi industry, banning on sales of counterfeit bidi, stopping the conspiracy against bidi industry and increasing the tax on cheaper cigarettes.
The government should to take necessary steps to facilitate the bidi-people who are passing  miserable days  as factories are being closed day by day followed by conspiracy of a vested quarter, he claimed.
M K Bangali  demanded the government to take necessary measures to save the bidi industry to ensure the livelihood of million of people involved with bidi industry.
BBSF executive President Amin Uddin BSc, General Secretary Abdur Rahman,  Organising Secretary Abdul Gafur, Publicity Secretary Md Shamim Islam, and Assistant Organising Secretary Abul     Hasnat Lavlu, among others, were present at the press conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
City Bank re-elects Aziz Al Kaiser, Hossain Khaled as Chair, Vice Chair
IBBL Mymensingh, Rangpur Zone holds agent banking confce
Business Event
Chinese exports jump as pandemic wanes in US, other markets
Qatar Airways to resume flights to Sharjah
Emirates upgrades Bahrain service with A380
German industrial orders down as domestic demand falls


Latest News
COVID-19: US hands over medical supplies to Bangladesh
Lockdown in Chapainawabganj relaxed
WHO official says can't force China to give more information on Covid-19 origins
Amazon's Bezos to fly to space next month
3 hurt in clash at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre
Gas supply in some city areas to remain suspended Tuesday
Two boys drown in Bandarban
Youth killed by lightning strike in Madaripur
Order on writ against declaring Papul's parliamentary seat vacant Tuesday
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Most Read News
62 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Budget and common people
Six-Point Day today
Massive fire at Mohakhali Sattala slum burns down many shanties
Uniform Broadband price fixed
Safeguarding the elderly population
Harry and Meghan announce birth of a daughter
Ties with China as usual: FM
Hefazat announces new committee
At least 30 killed in Pakistan train crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft