Bidi workers demand higher tax on cheaper cigarettes



Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation speaking ata press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday.

Cheaper cigarettes have already occupied 72 percent of total cigarette smokers, if the government impose more tax on foreign companies they will occupy the whole market in the country.

They made the reaction during a post budget press conference organized by Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation (BBSF) at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday.

In the briefing, BBSF President M K Bangali placed five-point demands, including lowering tax on bidi industry, banning on sales of counterfeit bidi, stopping the conspiracy against bidi industry and increasing the tax on cheaper cigarettes.

The government should to take necessary steps to facilitate the bidi-people who are passing miserable days as factories are being closed day by day followed by conspiracy of a vested quarter, he claimed.

M K Bangali demanded the government to take necessary measures to save the bidi industry to ensure the livelihood of million of people involved with bidi industry.

BBSF executive President Amin Uddin BSc, General Secretary Abdur Rahman, Organising Secretary Abdul Gafur, Publicity Secretary Md Shamim Islam, and Assistant Organising Secretary Abul Hasnat Lavlu, among others, were present at the press conference.



















Bidi worker leaders on Sunday expressed fear that cheaper cigarettes being marketed by foreign companies may elbow out bidi manufacturers from the market in upcoming fiscal year (2021-22)Cheaper cigarettes have already occupied 72 percent of total cigarette smokers, if the government impose more tax on foreign companies they will occupy the whole market in the country.They made the reaction during a post budget press conference organized by Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation (BBSF) at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday.In the briefing, BBSF President M K Bangali placed five-point demands, including lowering tax on bidi industry, banning on sales of counterfeit bidi, stopping the conspiracy against bidi industry and increasing the tax on cheaper cigarettes.The government should to take necessary steps to facilitate the bidi-people who are passing miserable days as factories are being closed day by day followed by conspiracy of a vested quarter, he claimed.M K Bangali demanded the government to take necessary measures to save the bidi industry to ensure the livelihood of million of people involved with bidi industry.BBSF executive President Amin Uddin BSc, General Secretary Abdur Rahman, Organising Secretary Abdul Gafur, Publicity Secretary Md Shamim Islam, and Assistant Organising Secretary Abul Hasnat Lavlu, among others, were present at the press conference.