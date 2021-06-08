Video
Bata launches eco-friendly sneakers in BD

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

Bata launched a collection of Weinbrenner sneakers that have multiple recycling features making it the 1st eco-friendly shoe in the country on Saturday last.
The upper of the shoes is 100% recycled from PET bottles supported by Refiber™ and on the outsole, they used 30% recycled EVA. The insole is 98% recycled powered by Ortholite® to ensure the signature Bata comfort. The collection is available across all Bata flagship stores and online, says a press release.
"Bata has always been focused on saving the planet by experimenting with different ways of up-cycling and recycling." said the Head of Marketing, Iftekhar Mallick. "This new collection of Weinbrenner sneakers is a milestone for the shoemakers of the country and I'm sure, the consumers will appreciate our effort by proudly wearing it." he added.
Founded in 1894 in the Czech Republic, Bata is one of the world's leading shoemakers that visions to democratize comfort with style at attractive price points. Per annum, the company sells more than 180 million pairs of shoes globally through 5,800 of its own retail stores across five continents.
In Bangladesh Bata started the operation in 1963 and has been a beloved brand since then.


