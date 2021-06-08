StanChart best international  bank in Bangladesh

In keeping with its leadership role in banking in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered Bank has been recognised as the 'Best International Bank' in Bangladesh in the FinanceAsia Awards-2021.

The bank received this award on eleventh time since 2009, said a press release adding that this is the fifth major international award the Bank has achieved in the first quarter of 2021.

FinanceAsia is Asia's authoritative source of news for finance, investment banking, economic and capital markets in the region. Each year, The FinanceAsia Awards recognizes the best performing banks across the region.

Founded in 1996, the publication engages with audience consisting of corporate CFOs and CEOs, bank and broker executives, portfolio managers and service providers.

"As the longest-serving financial institution of Bangladesh, we have a unique perspective on the amazing growth story of Bangladesh. We are delighted to have been a part of this journey and remain as committed as ever to contribute to the moving forward momentum of our nation", said Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh.

With over 116 years of uninterrupted presence in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal Bank in the country with a unique blend of deep-rooted local presence and capacity to capitalise on its global network and product coverage.

As a part of its commitment to be here for good, the Bank is committed to achieving SDGs through its core business, operations and community programmes.

The Bank has been a leader in financing infrastructure development. It is also extending access to finance to individuals and small and medium sized companies to promote local economic growth by supporting major development organizations.

Beyond its core banking business, it is also partnering with communities to deliver community programmes focused on entrepreneurship, education and employability.

The bank is a committed partner in progress to Bangladesh, facilitating major investments in power, energy, transportation and urban development. It account for a major share of all export and import financing, respectively, last year, as well as power generation financing and SME lending by foreign banks.

