Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton to release new gaming smartphone

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

Bangladeshi technology products manufacturer Walton is going to release a new gaming smartphone enriched with snapdragon processor.
The mid-range phone modeled as 'Primo RX8 Mini' also has a large display, powerful RAM-ROM, fast charging, triple back camera and many other attractive features, says a press release.
Habibur Rahman Tuhin, Walton cellular phone marketing in-charge, said, smartphone is one of the most important devices in modern life . Everyone relies on smartphones for communication and entertainment.
 The appeal of gaming smartphones is very high to young generation. Qualcomm's snapdragon processors smartphones are ideal for gaming as the performance of the phone is higher. The Primo RX8 Mini smartphone has been manufactured considering all aspects that will easily grab the attention of smartphone lovers. He said that Qualcomm Snapdragon's 6 Series processor has been used in this smartphone, with a 6.3-inch full HD plus display, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory, 18 watt type-C fast charging and security slider facility. The device features 12, 8 and 5 megapixel AI triple rear camera with Sony censor. The price of the mid-range phone has not disclosed yet. But it might be between BDT 10,000 to 12,000.
Mentionable, Bangladeshi Superbrand Walton has won the hearts of the technology lovers providing the best configuration smartphones at affordable prices. Customers have confidence in the state-of-the-art Walton phones made at its own factory. Walton Mobile is the first and only Bangladeshi mobile phone manufacturer certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
City Bank re-elects Aziz Al Kaiser, Hossain Khaled as Chair, Vice Chair
IBBL Mymensingh, Rangpur Zone holds agent banking confce
Business Event
Chinese exports jump as pandemic wanes in US, other markets
Qatar Airways to resume flights to Sharjah
Emirates upgrades Bahrain service with A380
German industrial orders down as domestic demand falls


Latest News
COVID-19: US hands over medical supplies to Bangladesh
Lockdown in Chapainawabganj relaxed
WHO official says can't force China to give more information on Covid-19 origins
Amazon's Bezos to fly to space next month
3 hurt in clash at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre
Gas supply in some city areas to remain suspended Tuesday
Two boys drown in Bandarban
Youth killed by lightning strike in Madaripur
Order on writ against declaring Papul's parliamentary seat vacant Tuesday
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Most Read News
62 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Budget and common people
Six-Point Day today
Massive fire at Mohakhali Sattala slum burns down many shanties
Uniform Broadband price fixed
Safeguarding the elderly population
Harry and Meghan announce birth of a daughter
Ties with China as usual: FM
Hefazat announces new committee
At least 30 killed in Pakistan train crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft