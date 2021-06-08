Walton to release new gaming smartphone

Bangladeshi technology products manufacturer Walton is going to release a new gaming smartphone enriched with snapdragon processor.

The mid-range phone modeled as 'Primo RX8 Mini' also has a large display, powerful RAM-ROM, fast charging, triple back camera and many other attractive features, says a press release.

Habibur Rahman Tuhin, Walton cellular phone marketing in-charge, said, smartphone is one of the most important devices in modern life . Everyone relies on smartphones for communication and entertainment.

The appeal of gaming smartphones is very high to young generation. Qualcomm's snapdragon processors smartphones are ideal for gaming as the performance of the phone is higher. The Primo RX8 Mini smartphone has been manufactured considering all aspects that will easily grab the attention of smartphone lovers. He said that Qualcomm Snapdragon's 6 Series processor has been used in this smartphone, with a 6.3-inch full HD plus display, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory, 18 watt type-C fast charging and security slider facility. The device features 12, 8 and 5 megapixel AI triple rear camera with Sony censor. The price of the mid-range phone has not disclosed yet. But it might be between BDT 10,000 to 12,000.

Mentionable, Bangladeshi Superbrand Walton has won the hearts of the technology lovers providing the best configuration smartphones at affordable prices. Customers have confidence in the state-of-the-art Walton phones made at its own factory. Walton Mobile is the first and only Bangladeshi mobile phone manufacturer certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).















