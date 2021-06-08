ICMAB demands removal of inconsistencies tax laws



ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique flanked by his colleagues speaks at the press conference at ICMAB office at Nilkhet, Dhaka late on Sunday.

They demanded more allocation in the social security sector as many people become poor in the prolonged lockdown imposed to curb spread of the pandemic infection.

The experts of the ICMAB were speaking at a press conference on "National Budget 2021-2022" organized by the ICMAB at its Nilkhet, Dhaka late on Sunday.

The experts said the country will need significant investment and employment to cushion the fallout of the raging pandemic. Moreover to revive the economy in the post pandemic era 80 per cent of the total population have to be vaccinated at any cost.

They said due to long lockdown period many have gone under poverty line, but allocation in Social Security Sector proposed in the Tk 6, 03,681 crore budget announced by the Finance Ministe AHM Mustafa Kamal on June 3, last was very low.

Presided over by ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique the press conference was moderated by the ICMAB Vice-President Md. Mamunur Rashid.

Vice-President (2nd) Md. Munirul Islam, Secretary Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin and Treasurer Mr. A.K.M. Kamruzzaman of the Institute were present in the Press Conference and answered the questions raised by the floor.

A well-organized Paper on the National Budget 2021-2022 was presented by ICMAB Member Md. Shafiqul Alam at the press conference.

In the proposed budget tax rebate has been proposed for E-learning, Cloud Service, System Integrations, Mobile Application Development Services, E-Book Publications, IT Freelancing Distributors and these companies will get the Tax rebate up to 2024, said the paper.

As a result, digital services will be easy and cheap and easily reach to all class of people including the poor. So ICMAB thinks that the dream of establishing Digital Bangladesh will come true.

Proposals have been made that in order to establish Made in Bangladesh Brand Auto mobile three-wheeler and four-wheeler production companies will get rebate for10-20 years under certain conditions.

Besides some home appliances and kitchen appliances products and light engineering industry products producing companies will get 10 years rebate under certain conditions in the proposed budget. As a result, home grown and import substitution industry will be growing accelerated.

ICMAB also welcomes the announcement to make the health services available at outside cities and the establishment of 250-bed general hospitals and 200-bed specialized hospitals in those areas will get 10 years tax rebate under certain conditions.

Besides ICMAB thinks that, if Cost of Goods Sold statement is audited by the Cost and Management Accountants then cost efficiency will be increased and expenses will be reduced. As a result, it will bring significant impact on the overall economy of Bangladesh.











