Beximco wins Tk 356.5 crore IT contracts from govt firms

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:18 AM
Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Export Import Company (BEXIMCO) Ltd is pleased to announce that its IT Division has been awarded IT-related contracts with an accumulated value of Tk 356.5 crore by three government agencies.
BEXIMCO Ltd in collaboration with Dohatec New Media and DotGov Solutions LLC USA signed a contract worth Tk 47.5 crore with the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU), Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), Ministry of Planning on Sunday to develop an upgraded full-fledged electronic project management information system (e-PMIS), says a press release.
Also, BEXIMCO Ltd in collaboration with Tech Mahindra Ltd, India and Tech Valley Networks Ltd, Bangladesh has been awarded a contract worth Tk 261 crores by Director General Food, Government of Bangladesh for Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Online food stock and market monitoring system financed by the World Bank. The contract will be signed shortly.
In addition, Beximco Computers Ltd last month signed two contracts worth Tk 48 crore with the Bangladesh Computer Council for the establishment of Cyber Range at Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) and IT Lab at the Bangladesh Institute of Administration and Management (BIAM) Foundation.
These achievements reinforce Beximco's IT Division's commitment to participate and contribute to the digital transformation of Bangladesh initiated by the Government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.


