Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nuclear weapons spending swelled $1.4b amid C-19

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

GENEVA, June 7: Even as the pandemic raged and economies around the world were devastated, nuclear-armed countries last year increased spending on atomic weapon arsenals by 1.4 billion dollars, campaigners said Monday.
In a fresh report, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) detailed how the world's nine nuclear-armed states continued to swell their spending on such weapons.
"While hospital beds filled up with patients, doctors and nurses worked over hours and basic medical supplies ran scarce, nine countries found they had more than $72 billion on hand for their weapons of mass destruction," the report said.
This represented a 1.4-billion-dollar (1.2-billion-euro) increase over 2019 spending, said ICAN, which won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize.
The United States spent more than half of the total amount, at $37.4 billion, accounting for roughly five percent of its total military spending last year, according to the report.
China was believed to have spent some $10 billion, and Russia $8.0 billion, according to ICAN's estimates.
When taken jointly, the nuclear-armed states, which also include Britain, France, India, Israel, Pakistan and North Korea, spent more than $137,000 every minute in 2020, it found.
The increase in spending came not only while the world was grappling with its worst pandemic in a century, but also as many other countries were banding together to ban nuclear weapons.
Last October, a treaty championed by ICAN to abolish the weapons received its 50th ratification, triggering its entry into force in January this year.
"While these nine countries continued to waste billions on weapons of mass destruction, the rest of the world was busy making them illegal," ICAN said.
The report, entitled "Complicit: 2020 Global Nuclear Spending", highlighted how governments were increasingly channelling tax money to defence contractors, who in turn spend increasing amounts on lobbyists encouraging increased spending.
More than 20 companies producing nuclear weapons profited from the business last year through existing or new contracts, with 11 Western companies alone raking in $27.7 billion in new or modified nuclear-weapons contracts, it found.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
City Bank re-elects Aziz Al Kaiser, Hossain Khaled as Chair, Vice Chair
IBBL Mymensingh, Rangpur Zone holds agent banking confce
Business Event
Chinese exports jump as pandemic wanes in US, other markets
Qatar Airways to resume flights to Sharjah
Emirates upgrades Bahrain service with A380
German industrial orders down as domestic demand falls


Latest News
COVID-19: US hands over medical supplies to Bangladesh
Lockdown in Chapainawabganj relaxed
WHO official says can't force China to give more information on Covid-19 origins
Amazon's Bezos to fly to space next month
3 hurt in clash at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre
Gas supply in some city areas to remain suspended Tuesday
Two boys drown in Bandarban
Youth killed by lightning strike in Madaripur
Order on writ against declaring Papul's parliamentary seat vacant Tuesday
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Most Read News
62 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Budget and common people
Six-Point Day today
Massive fire at Mohakhali Sattala slum burns down many shanties
Uniform Broadband price fixed
Safeguarding the elderly population
Harry and Meghan announce birth of a daughter
Ties with China as usual: FM
Hefazat announces new committee
At least 30 killed in Pakistan train crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft