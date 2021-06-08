Shares in US tech giants a notch lower after G7 tax deal

LONDON, Jun 7: Shares in US technology giants were down slightly in premarket trading after the world's richest nations agreed on a landmark global minimum corporate tax deal.

The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15per cent.

Shares of Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet were all down between 0.1per cent and 0.5per cent. Europe's tech stocks index was down 0.2per cent in early trades.

"...the immediate market implications are likely to be minimal," said Ian Williams, economics & strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt.

"No G7 nation currently charges that low a rate and the details, including agreement from numerous smaller countries, require plenty of work."

The focus now shifts to the G20 countries for a wider agreement on the new tax proposals. -Reuters









