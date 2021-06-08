Stocks plunge as small investor book profit

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged on Monday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 62.40 points or 1.03 per cent to 5,975, while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 27.42 points to 2,195 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 9.88 points 1,289, at the close of the trading.

Turnover on DSE also declined to Tk 20.83 billion on the country's premier bourse, which was 22 per cent lower than the previous day's 10.5 years highest turnover of Tk 26.69 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 367 issues traded, 242 declined, 98 advanced and 27 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 2.47 billion changing hands, followed by LankaBangla Finance (Tk 820 million), Fortune Shoes (Tk 598 million), Pioneer Insurance (Tk 546 million) and Saif Powertec (Tk 455 million).

National Housing Finance was the day's top gainer, posting 10 per cent gain while First Security Islami Bank was the worst loser, losing 12.50 per cent following its price adjustment after the record date.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 189 points to settle at 17,317 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 114 points to close at 10,436.

Of the issues traded, 191 declined, 86 advanced and 23 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 29.89 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth about Tk 907 million.















