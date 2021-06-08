BARVIDA leader cautiously hails budget



Habib Ullah Dawn

But large numbers of users will be deprived of getting much popular and customer-friendly hybrid cars and jeeps of 1500 to 1800 cc as the budget has not reduced tariffs on their import.

He said the announced budget reflects the positive attitude of the government towards the motor vehicle sector and it is a positive step of giving incentives for implementation of the Made in Bangladesh plan in the automobile sector.

"We have long been demanding the government for tariff benefits and a particular policy support for the import of hybrid and electric vehicles as an inevitable component of environment friendly automobile sectors.

"Although we have been allowed to import reconditioned hybrid cars for the last few financial years, we have lagged far behind the rest of the world in using these environment friendly vehicles due to higher tariffs," he said.

Many countries have been encouraging the citizens to use these modern technology vehicles to protect their lives and environment by allowing import of hybrid and electric vehicles in a duty free manner, the apex chamber body leader said.

"The move of reducing tariff on import of 7 to 9 seated traditional oil powered and hybrid technology microbus and a 2001 to 2500 cylinder capacity (CC) based hybrid technological sedan cars and jeeps alone will certainly support the purchasing power of consumers and have a positive impact on protecting the green environment", Dawn said.

However, he said a large numbers of users will be deprived of getting much popular and customer-friendly hybrid cars and jeeps of 1500 to 1800 cc in market as the government has not reduced tariffs on its import.

He said, "We are disappointed at non-reduction of supplementary tariffs on market and customer friendly hybrid cars and jeeps." It is conflicting with the government's environment friendly automobile industry policy.

The former Barvida president said, "We are frustrated at the non-reduction of supplementary tariffs on popular and investment-friendly 12 to 15 seated microbuses, known as Hayes Microbuses in the local market, which is widely acclaimed in grassroots and at urban areas for carrying people engaged in industries, business and in different developmental projects.

"We hope that in order to successfully implement the developmental projects and continue economic growth the government will think about reduction of supplementary duty on import of vehicles which are deprived of tax benefits", Dawn said.

Earlier the finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday last week proposed changes on duties for different products, which will result in increase and decrease in their prices.





















