BEZA, Marico ink land lease agreement

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has signed a land lease agreement recently with Marico Bangladesh Limited, a cosmetic manufacturer company of India.

BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury presided over the agreement signing event at BEZA headquarters in the city while Managing Director of the Marico Bangladesh Ashil Gopal and senior officials attended it, said a press release.

BEZA Executive Member Mohammad Ali Ahsan and Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh Ashil Gopal inked the agreement for their respective organizations.

Paban Chowdhury said on this occasion that Bangladesh has been able to build an investment-friendly healthy environment and has become a role model for development.

He said Mirsarai on Dhaka-Chittagong highway has been developed as one of the largest economic zones in South Asia and this will lead to an unprecedented revolution of industrialization in the country. It will increase jobs and living standards of people and meet the goals of sustainable development.

He mentioned that due to its geographical and strategic location, investments from different countries of the world are coming to Bangabandhu Industrial City, and Marico has taken a place among them.







