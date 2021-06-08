Raising tea output capacity to 140m kg on cards

Bangladesh is a major tea producing country exporting in global market, in addition to supplying domestic demand. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, a roadmap is at work to increase the production capacity of the industry to 140 million kg tea by 2025.

"Our tea production is increasing with the rising demand. There is a huge demand for Bangladeshi tea abroad. Tea could not be exported much after meeting the local demand," the minister said at a seminar on Sunday.

The seminar on Bangladesh Tea Industry: Problems and Prospect was held on the occasion of 1st National Tea Day on. He told the participants at the seminar that growing efforts are on to increase tea production and export, said a press release.

He went on saying that entrepreneurs should come forward to increase tea production in the country. The government would provide all necessary support to achieve targets.

The minister said the government is working relentlessly to develop the tea industry and ensure proper marketing and setting up of new tea gardens including innovative farming of new varieties and fair price. Bangladesh Tea Board held the event in the capital.

The commerce minister said domestic demand for tea is likely to grow to 129 million kg by 2025. If the production increases to 140 million kg, exports of additional 11 million kg will be possible, he added.

"Tea is expected to be one of the major export items of Bangladesh," Tipu Munshi said adding, "We have huge potential for tea production. In 2019, around 96.07 million kg tea were produced.

Bangladesh exported a total of 2.17 million kg to 22 countries in 2020, which is about 260 percent more than the export in 2019. There is a promising trend in tea production in the northern part of the country, new gardens are being set up. It is possible to implement the roadmap through concerted efforts, he added.

Among others, commerce secretary Tapon Kanti Ghosh, president of Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh Shah Moinuddin Hasan, president of Panchagarh tea growers association Amirul Haque and others associated with the industry were present.











