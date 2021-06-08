Video
FinMin for zero tolerance against financial corruptions

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal speaking at the parliament recently.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Monday told the Parliament that 15 different laws will be enacted within the next one year as the government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against irregularities in the financial sector.
"I would like to assure you that you (MPs) will see 15 laws in this Parliament within the next 6-12 months to stop these irregularities," Mustafa Kamal said.
The Minister said this while replying to a cut-motion placed by opposition MPs over allowing additional grant demand for the Finance Institution Division in the Supplementary Budget of 2020-21 Fiscal Year.
The finance minister said, "The siphoning off of people's hard-earned money    hurts me like others.  I'm always against any irregularity, disorder and corruption in any place under any circumstances. We all and our government want these to be stopped."
He said there was a time when sand used to be imported in the name of cement and one product used to be brought in the name of another product. "Now under-invoicing and over-invoicing are hardly occurs. But I don't say such things have stopped completely. We hardly see these things in the newspaper," he added.
Kamal said he knows how such irregularities are committed but does not know who are doing these. "Once such things happened due to inefficient systems and ineffective management. These things will have to be stopped completely."
UNB adds: He said the government will frame new laws aiming to reform the systems in the financial sector. "We'll enact new laws so that our banks and financial institutions can run their activities smoothly with responsibility. We'll create the scope. I'm assuring you."
The finance minister said there is a zero-tolerance policy against corruption as asked by the Prime Minister.
Pointing at the opposition MPs, he said, "If you know who siphon off money, please give us their names. Since you (MPs) are in Parliament, you also have the responsibility like us. If you do so, it'll be easier for us to take action against them."
Kamal said many of those who committed such irregularities are still in jail and face trial unlike in the past.


