Poaching in the Sundarbans

Dear Sir

Last week, police arrested a man who is said to have killed dozens of tigers in the Sundarbans in the last 20 years. According to the convicted person, there are at least 20 to 25 other poaching parties operating in this forest. There are several causes of tiger killing. The motivation for killing tigers has changed over time.



When a tiger gets killed in a human-wildlife conflict, villagers collect different parts of the carcass for its perceived medicinal use, or just as a memento. These parts include the pelt, canine teeth, tail, and flesh. Many of the villagers believe that a locket made of tiger teeth, or consumption of a small amount of flesh can cure certain diseases. Even 15 years ago, there was no demand for the bones of a tiger around the forest. The demand was created as outsiders. These traders offer a varied price for each kilogram of tiger bone. This is actually a part of a smuggling ring that supplies the item to international markets, especially those based in China, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand. And this commercial demand for tiger bone created additional motivation for tiger hunting in Bangladesh.



Sincere investigation is required to bring out the real picture of tiger poaching in the country. Poaching is seen as the prime reason behind the decline in tiger population.

Imran Hossain

Over email