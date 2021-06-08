Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Poaching in the Sundarbans

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

Dear Sir
Last week, police arrested a man who is said to have killed dozens of tigers in the Sundarbans in the last 20 years. According to the convicted person, there are at least 20 to 25 other poaching parties operating in this forest. There are several causes of tiger killing. The motivation for killing tigers has changed over time.

When a tiger gets killed in a human-wildlife conflict, villagers collect different parts of the carcass for its perceived medicinal use, or just as a memento. These parts include the pelt, canine teeth, tail, and flesh. Many of the villagers believe that a locket made of tiger teeth, or consumption of a small amount of flesh can cure certain diseases. Even 15 years ago, there was no demand for the bones of a tiger around the forest. The demand was created as outsiders. These traders offer a varied price for each kilogram of tiger bone. This is actually a part of a smuggling ring that supplies the item to international markets, especially those based in China, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand. And this commercial demand for tiger bone created additional motivation for tiger hunting in Bangladesh.

Sincere investigation is required to bring out the real picture of tiger poaching in the country. Poaching is seen as the prime reason behind the decline in tiger population.
Imran Hossain
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poaching in the Sundarbans
Edible oil prices up: Stop market manipulation
Struggle for people’s vaccine
South Asia should pay attention to its standout star
Middle-income country by 2024: Achievements and challenges
Budget of FY2021-22: Implementation will remain key to success
Sustainable embankments to protect the lives and properties
Biden aims for a reunited West


Latest News
COVID-19: US hands over medical supplies to Bangladesh
Lockdown in Chapainawabganj relaxed
WHO official says can't force China to give more information on Covid-19 origins
Amazon's Bezos to fly to space next month
3 hurt in clash at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre
Gas supply in some city areas to remain suspended Tuesday
Two boys drown in Bandarban
Youth killed by lightning strike in Madaripur
Order on writ against declaring Papul's parliamentary seat vacant Tuesday
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Most Read News
62 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Budget and common people
Six-Point Day today
Massive fire at Mohakhali Sattala slum burns down many shanties
Uniform Broadband price fixed
Safeguarding the elderly population
Harry and Meghan announce birth of a daughter
Ties with China as usual: FM
Hefazat announces new committee
At least 30 killed in Pakistan train crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft