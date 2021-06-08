

Edible oil prices up: Stop market manipulation



But due to the production shortage in comparison to the high rising demands of soybean and palm oil amid the globe price hike has been common to endure in the international oil market which goes on badly affecting the countries who are excessively dependent on imported edible oil.



There may be many reasons behind hiking prices of soybean and palm oil in the international market. The most apparent cause is facing the environmental catastrophe of the oil producing countries and the higher demand from the consuming countries which are misbalancing the production and supply chain causing rampant rise of oil prices.



Like many import - dependent countries in respect of edible oil Bangladesh is bearing the brunt due to international price hike. The report reveals that since December of the year 2020,price of soybean has increased five times. For the last five months the rise in soybean oil prices has added extra TK 38 per liter.



With the latest hike, each liter of soybean is being sold for TK 153 against the previous price of TK 144, which was set two week backs. The price of loose soybean has increased to TK 129 from TK 122 previously. With this rise the price of five liter bottled soybean oil has been fixed for sale at TK 728, which was for sale at TK 685 two weeks ago.



The lower and middle income people in the country are bearing the most brunt of edible oil prices hike. Amid the ongoing corona pandemic , apart from the hike of many daily essentials cooking oil price hike has appeared before the people as an another blow seeming intolerable for many . Many consumers blame that lack of strict monitoring may be one of the causes for facing this crisis. Again, in the retail markets the consumers in most cases are compelled to pay more the price the government has fixed for edible oil and the price may differ at different kitchen markets and departmental stores.



But in most cases, due to syndicate business of edible oil, autocratic attitudes of the leading edible oil importing agencies sufferings of the common people worsen. It is evident that stockers and importers find scopes to hike the price of the essentials with unacceptable reason. It is more frustrating when we notice that the price of some specific products go up for a certain reason, the increased price never falls down even after the situation goes normal. The price hike in the retail market is hardly tamed, rather the indifference of the concerned agencies to monitor the kitchen markets leads to the skyrocketing price of the essentials.



It is no denial that 95% edible oil is imported from other countries. It is estimated that every year the country spends $2 billion dollars to meet its edible oil needs. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics data (2019-20) shows that the country's current oilseed production is less than half a million tons but the demand for soybean and palm oil is amounted to more than three million tons. Besides, it is estimated that the more 1 million demand will be likely to add by 2025.



But our cultivable lands for producing oil seeds have decreased over the years as in most cases, the farmers show their interest in growing competingcrops. Once in this region of the sub-continent, people used to meet their demand of cooking oil by cultivating different oil seeds. Mustard, sesame, groundnut, and soybean were commonly cultivated in the famers' yards to meet their consuming demands. With the time, along with the city dwellers, the rural inhabitants have grown their dependency on consuming soybean oil but the cultivation of soybean seeds is nominal in our land.



However, to meet the growing demand of edible oil we need to look for some alternatives ways apart from importing oil from other countries. It is time to think over producing different oil seeds at a large scale and for this, the farmers should be encouraged providing stimulus.



Not only that, we need to ease the pressure of consuming soybean oil and make people understand that mustard oil is healthier than soybean and palm oil. More importantly, apart from taking many initiatives to produce edible oil in the country, imposing duty may be reduced to save the consumer community from the burden of price hike. Not only that, the market monitoring should be strengthened so that no syndicates dare to add any burden for the consumer community.

Alaul Alam teaches at

Prime University







